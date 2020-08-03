Travelling is safe, tells RedBus in its new campaign

RedBus has come up with a new campaign highlighting the measures that it is taking to make sure that travelling is safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The nationwide lockdown has not only brought our lives to a grinding halt, but also our dreams and aspirations for the future. As a brand that's all about enabling journeys and connections, we wanted to reassure bus travellers that they can still move forward during these tough times, as RedBus strives to ensure safety during the journey with the Safety+ programme," the company said in a statement.

"As a brand, we felt that the best way to navigate through this crisis is to do whatever is in our power to enable safe travel, while also creating a sense of optimism as we journey towards normalcy," it added.

The campaign has been concepualized by McCann.

Talking about the film, Sambit Mohanty, Creative Head, South, McCann, said, "A journey isn’t just travel between Point A and Point B – it has a purpose and an underlying emotion. RedBus as a brand is all about enabling these journeys and human connections. We wanted to reassure bus travellers that RedBus’s Safety+ Programme is in place to enable safe bus journeys, and our father-daughter story does a beautiful job of conveying the same.

Dileep Ashoka, EVP South, McCann, added, "We have been in partnership with RedBus for the last few years and the upward trajectory of our journey has been broken for the first time with the onset of the pandemic. Being in the businesses of facilitating life’s journeys, and the custodian of the online bus ticketing category, we felt the imperative to comfort customers by making travel safe in these uncertain times. The story narrative seeks to demonstrate this in a manner that drives brand affinity.

Puneet Prakash, Director, McCann, said, "when the script came to me what attracted most to me was its innocence & how the story is relatable with every household in these times. The love & concern remains the same but the roles of parents & kids change. This pandemic has made all of us realise how precious life is & how important it is to keep our loved ones safe. I think just like this film, every family must have had a similar conversation in their houses. There is a pan-India connect with this story."