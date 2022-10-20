TimesPro onboards L&K Saatchi & Saatchi India for brand campaign

EdTech platform TimesPro has appointed L&K Saatchi & Saatchi India to create and launch its brand campaign.

The agency won the business as part of a multi-agency pitch and has been invited on board to actualize TimesPro's efforts to build brand visibility across all learner categories. The project will be managed by the Mumbai team of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

Gaurav Barjatya, Head - Brand Marketing and Communications, TimesPro said, “We look forward to collaborating with L&K Saatchi and Saatchi on this important project. Their creative approach, built on consumer insights and business effectiveness is exactly what the brand requires during its growth phase.”

Sharing his views, Rohit Malkani, Joint National Creative Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said: “This has been a particularly rewarding win! The education space is ripe with innovation and new thinking. And TimesPro is poised to create an extraordinary product. We’re delighted to partner them in a journey that promises to be exciting, unchartered and rewarding all at once.”

Commenting on the win, Nikhil Kumar, EVP & Business Head, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said, “We truly are proud to have won the TimesPro mandate after a multi-agency pitch. With the EdTech boom in the country & the private sector playing a pivotal role in facilitating this, we felt it was an opportunity to not only scale up this vertical of the Times Group, but also partner them in defining its core purpose & reason to exist.”

