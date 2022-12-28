This New Year, Numeric urges people to #DisconnectToConnect
The new year film underlines the importance of living in the moment and connecting in the real world
Numeric, a UPS manufacturer, has unveiled its new year film themed #DisconnectToConnect. The film reminds people to connect with one another in real life and spend less time on screens.
The 1.13-minute long video by Numeric emphasizes the importance of living in the moment with good energy. The film reminds people to switch off their gadgets and experience the little moments of joy in life, like immersing in the tranquility of sunset, pursuing passion with their regular jobs, and so much more. It's time to begin a new journey of hope, feel emotions and maintain a good and loveable bond with family and friends.
Satpal Singh, CEO, Numeric UPS says, "In today's time, everyone is busy scrolling over their smart devices and rarely finds time to enjoy their life in its true essence. It's time for all of us to remind ourselves of living in the moment and feeling a positive ignition. This new year, we must disconnect from the digital world whenever possible, in order to have real-life conversations, spend time with family, play sports, go hiking, and just embrace the world around us.”
He further said, “Time is priceless, and living in the moment means taking time off from social media or smart devices to be there, do that and live the moment."
Bail Kolhu kicks off humorous social media campaign
The campaign talks of an attempt to address gender roles
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 9:29 AM | 3 min read
Bail Kolhu, the flagship brand of BL Agro, has launched a new social media campaign, an extension of the #RasodeMeinMardHai initiative which forges ahead of awareness and conversation, creating real change around men working in the kitchen. The concept “ab kitchen mein badh rahi hai mardo ki bhaagedaari” has been illustrated through 5 digital films.
Bail Kolhu launched RasodeMeinMardHai TVCs in March 2022, starring actors Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The campaign redefined the pressing concern that women are the only "cooks" of the house with three commercials. The TVCs depicting men cooking with aprons on sparked a revolution. Conversations about the need for men to shoulder kitchen responsibilities began to rage on social media.
“The way kitchen duties and roles are perceived were metamorphosed with the introduction of the Rasode Mein Mard Hai campaign. We knew it had caused a paradigm shift in the subconscious of people of all ages and genders. Men were finally noticing the oft-ignored normative issue and inching their way into the kitchen. Women were applauding both the initiative to redefine how most Indian households regarded cooking and men trying to adapt themselves,” explains Ghanshyam Khandelwal, Chairman, BL Agro. “But that was half the battle won. We had to do more.”
Talking about the initial brief by the brand to the agency and the message they wanted to convey, Sanjay Srivastava, CEO, at Leads BrandConnect, said: “The brand has achieved a cult position, people are very loyal to the product. Around a year back, we had a discussion with the brand where they said that they do not want to have a regular campaign instead they want the brand to be portrayed as a responsible brand. So this is how we thought of coming up with a social agenda where we can talk about the issue - why not men contribute in the kitchen?”
Building upon the legacy the TVCs created, the brand decided to press on and give #RasodeMeinMardHai a new avatar with the latest campaign comprising of 5 films. Each depicts a typical day in the life of a man – a day that includes casually talking about cooking. They portray different scenarios where the male characters discuss the best oil to cook a dish in between the usual work conversations. The campaign has an ingenuous humorous spin and organic product integration.
"It’s Rasode Mein Mard Hai 2.0 if you will," says Richa Khandelwal, Managing Director of Leads Brand Connect. "The first version of the campaign put our hearts in the right place and got our minds ready to accept that men cooking is not something out of the realm of imagination. And it was welcomed with open arms by all. It became evident that we needed to advocate for and work towards more change. So, we launched an extension of the campaign. This time we’re normalising the fact that men too can discuss food, cooking, and kitchen chores during their day as comfortably and regularly as women do."
(Inputs from Tanzila Shaikh)
GroupM's Rajesh Kannan passes away
Kannan was associated with GroupM for nearly 15 years
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 5:59 PM | 1 min read
Rajesh Kannan, Investment Director Buying at GroupM, has passed away.
He was associated with GroupM for nearly 15 years.
Kannan was a media and advertising veteran and was associated with Havas Media and Wavemaker too. He was skilled in the fields of advertising, brand management, media buying, planning and implementation.
Industry colleagues remembered him as being "one who was super spirited and full of life".
Delfrez does the #chickendance with Kerala Blasters
Suguna Foods announced its official partnership with Kerala Blasters FC earlier this year
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 6:00 PM | 1 min read
Delfrez, the processed food division of Suguna Foods, has rolled out a fun #chickendance ISL campaign.
Suguna Foods announced its official partnership with Kerala Blasters FC earlier this year. The collaboration with KBFC, a popular Indian professional football team from Kochi, for the current season of the Indian Super League 2021-22 is aimed at building awareness for the brand and engaging with the target audience. The digital campaign captures the ISL fever with the key football players from KBFC team shaking a leg or two the #chickendance style.
Krishna Prasad VP, Process Food Division, Suguna Foods said, "The #chickendance fever is catching the eyes among our customers and we are excited to have rolled out this campaign. Whether you remain at home or watch the game live, the ISL fervor is apparent, and what better way to get everyone excited than to bring some delectable ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meat snacks to the party! The campaign encourages football fans to experience our ready-to-eat and cook range while doing our signature chicken dance moves. We are looking forward to seeing our customers enjoy our Delfrez products while rooting for their favorite teams."
The advertisement is live on all digital platforms
Reliance General Insurance talks of new policy with spoof film 'Fish Tank'
The campaign has been created by ^ a t o m network
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 8:26 AM | 2 min read
Reliance General Insurance has launched a health insurance policy – Reliance Health Infinity Insurance – with an integrated campaign communicating this policy is aptly captured through a series of funny and effective digs at popular reality shows.
Created by ^ a t o m network, the campaign landed the need for extra through "Zyaada se bohot Zyaada". It also roped in Bollywood director and screenwriter Rensil D'Silva to create spoofs like 'Desi Idol', 'Master Cook' and 'Fish Tank'.
Speaking on the policy and the campaign, Anand Singhi, Chief Distribution Officer, Reliance General Insurance, said: “Emergence of new types of diseases, use of modern treatments and increasing medical inflation have given rise to evolving and unique healthcare requirements of modern customers. Our newly launched Reliance Health Infinity policy is a premium insurance product that offers customers more with a ₹5 Crore coverage and is loaded with benefits like Global Treatment, OPD and Unlimited Restore that one can customize to meet their medical needs without any compromise and hassle. In our Marketing communication approach, we wanted to take a brand messaging route that is light, fun yet strikes a chord among our TG. With the “Zyaada se bohot Zyaada” campaign, we have therefore tried to convey our message in a fresh way by taking funny digs at popular reality shows that are very relatable. These interesting ad videos thus effortlessly inform our TG about our products and induce curiosity."
Explaining the thought behind the campaign, Yash Kulshresth, Chief Creative Officer, ^ a t o m Network said, “People don't remember product windows. They remember one or two things out of any ads. We attempted to convey the 'Zyaada' offerings without diluting the entertainment quotient to drive the stickiness. We cashed in on the season's flavour - Indian reality shows, where more often than not, we see judges asking for more talent or equity. With versatile casting and seamless direction by Rensil D'Silva, we're excited to see how this communication impacts the audience.”
ZEE teams up with Shah Rukh Khan for DP World International League T20
The #HarBallBawaal campaign aims to build excitement around the tournament
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 8:33 AM | 1 min read
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) further strengthened its strategic investment in DP World International League T20 to mark its robust re-entry into the sports business by unveiling a film featuring actor and cricket enthusiast Shah Rukh Khan.
The film aims to build excitement around the nail-biting cricket action, which the league promises to deliver, leveraging its unique blend of cricketing talent with some of the finest international cricketers gearing up to clinch the DP World IL T20 trophy.
The league features 6 franchise teams – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, Sharjah Warriors with some of the biggest international T20I heroes including Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Rovman Powell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, James Vince, Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan amongst many others, making it an exciting contest.
DP World International League T20 will be held in the UAE from 13th January to 12th February 2023.
Probus Insurance Broker launches first campaign with Hrithik Roshan
The campaign comprises of two TVCs and will be promoted through TV and digital platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 7:56 AM | 3 min read
Probus Insurance Broker has launched its first digital ad campaign with brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan.
The campaign ‘Aapka Saathi, Aapka Saarthi’ launched via its TVC takes inspiration from Insurance Advisors (PosP) who play the role of a friend – Saathi, and also a guide - Saarthi in every decision of a client’s decision-making journey.
The campaign portrays the promise of Probus to its policyholders through Hrithik Roshan’s claim – “Policy Dilaane Se, Claim Dilaane Tak - Aapka Saathi, Aapka Saarthi”.
The TVC portrays various characters who are advised by Hrithik Roshan to get insurance from a Probus partner. The superstar highlights the contribution of thousands of Insurance Advisors (PosP) associated with the brand and reassures viewers of Probus’ value in the lives of their millions of customers.
The campaign comprises of two TVCs, one of which tells the life story of a man who has lived through many uncertainties and hardships and has finally purchased his own home. While the Probus PosP advises him to insure his house, Hrithik Roshan walks in and makes him see the gravity of taking insurance from a reliable and trustworthy company like Probus. The campaign’s second TVC is about a retired and unwell teacher whose student is now a Probus PosP and advises her to get health insurance, while Hrithik joins her in resonating with this advice.
Speaking about the newly launched campaign, Rakesh Goyal – Managing Director, Probus said,
“Watching our dreams, the seeds of which were sown over a decade ago has finally come alive and it’s been an emotional moment for all of us at Probus. We are overwhelmed and this campaign is dedicated to every partner and team member who made this day possible. In our ten-year history, this is the first time we have spent on an ad campaign. Our core team has remained the same since our inception and we only grew by word of mouth so far, thanks to our loyal customers. We have worked very hard to be a profitable company, especially through the pandemic. We are only the second company in India, in the insurtech space to receive FDI inflow from a globally renowned European Impact Fund set up by an initiative of the United Nations. Moreover, 60% of our decision-makers and more than 45% of employees at Probus are women, which is reflected in the ad too with a woman PosP.”
Elaborating further he said, “In fact, the inspiration to launch an ad campaign came from our own partners who were of the opinion that it’s high time the world knew about PROBUS’ good work. This confidence of our partners in us, led us to take the decision of creating this ad campaign and a few months later, we signed Hrithik to demonstrate the trust, dynamism and values of our brand.
The campaign will be promoted through TV, Digital platforms including OTTs, theatres, out-of-home advertisements, etc. to ensure we reach the nook & corner of India.
Best ads of the fortnight: Jupiter has an 'alien' concept, Britannia gets nutty
Here's our pick for the most creative spots between December 1st and 15th
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 23, 2022 8:55 AM | 4 min read
Another fortnight has rolled by and another set of ads has delighted us with their insight and execution. Here's the roundup of some of the best ads between December 1 and 15. As per usual, they have been arranged in alphabetical order.
Apple
While "empowering" is an overused term today, there's no better word to describe Apple's recent ad for International Day of Disabled Persons. The tech giant launched a spot titled "The Greatest" showing people with visual, hearing physical and cognitive disabilities navigating everyday life with ease using Apple's accessibility features. The ad has been conceptualised by the company's in-house team.
Asian Paints
Ogilvy India's ad for Asian Paints Apex Dust Proof is a humourous dig on dust, according to Sukesh Nayak, the CCO of the agency. Ahead of weddings, it's a common practice for Indian households to apply a fresh coat of paint to the walls of their houses. But often in the melee of celebrations, even the best of paint jobs can fall prey to dust.
The ad shows a daring bride landing at her wedding venue in a helicopter. Unfortunately, while the blades of the helicopter whip up a dust storm, covering the members of the bride's and groom's side in a thick coat of dust, the house in the background shines like it's brand new. All thanks to Asian Paints Apex Dust Proof.
Britannia NutriChoice
Among the clutter of health-food offerings, what must a brand do to stand out? After all, there are only a few ways in which you can say: "It's healthy." Britannia NutriChoice picked a humourous route for its NutriChoice range featuring herbs and seeds.
The ad starts with a woman "Riya" biting into a NutriChoice cookie, only to hear some voices emanating from it. Turns out that the cacophony was being caused by all the herbs and seeds inside the cookie, each jostling for a common cause -- "the well-being of Riya."
Talented is the agency behind the humourous ad, which has been directed by Shayak Roy.
Godrej Yummiez
Godrej Yummiez says it best by saying nothing at all. The latest ad for the brand's Crispy Potato Starz highlights how the flash-freezing technique preserves the crispiness and crunchiness of the product.
The ad features a masseuse at work with his client who is visibly happy with the service. The camera focuses on the client's content face when suddenly his eyes fly open to the sound of a loud crunch as if a bone just broke. His worried wife rushes out of the kitchen only to find the masseuse enjoying a crunchy piece of Crispy Potato Starz.
The ad has been conceptualised by The Womb, and we love it since it has no dialogues and instead focuses on sounds to drive home the message.
Jupiter
What if someone told you that you can withdraw your salary on any day of the month? You would think they are from some other planet, right? This is the insight that digital banking app Jupiter hinged on for its latest ad campaign.
The app offers an "On-Demand Salary" offering where users can withdraw their salary amount on any day of the month through credit -- an alien concept for most people.
The campaign is aimed at people who often find themselves running short of money before payday. The twin ads show the protagonists informing their friends about Jupiter's offering, only for the friends to see them as "aliens" because of the sheer (lack of a better word) absurdity of the concept.
Vim Black
Possibly the most talked-about ad this month, let alone the fortnight, the Vim Black "mock" ad campaign courted controversy for its rather absurd take on gender equality.
The ad shows a man bragging to a woman at a gym about doing dishes the night. A very buff Milind Soman bursts into the scene holding what looks like a bottle of black Vim made "specially for men."
The over-the-top approach of the ad made it clear that it was a satire, but it had few takers. People bore down on the ad strongly for talking about gender equality on one hand and then using gender stereotypes on the other.
While it may not go down in the annals of the best ads of India, the brand got what it needed -- our undivided attention. If that's not a good ad, we don't know what is.
