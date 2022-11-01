This is your space, play it your way, say Vijay Devarakonda and Kiara Advani in Cera’s TVC

Sanitaryware brand Cera has launched a campaign with their brand ambassadors Vijay Devarakonda and Kiara Advani. The campaign is titled ‘Play It Your Way.

The TVC, created by Wunderman Thompson, showcases the brand’s range of products. In the film, Vijay and Kiara can be seen playng around with their bathroom fittings.

Talking about the campaign, Deepshikha Khaitan, Joint Managing Director - Cera, said, “At Cera, we’ve always been proud of evolving constantly with the times, be it with our communication or our product innovation. Our latest campaign, "This Is Your Space. Play It Your Way." showcases that evolution perfectly, as this campaign really speaks to the modern Indian consumer, with Kiara and Vijay as our brand ambassadors, and the display of a new, suave and bold Cera.”



Added Joy Chauhan, SVP & Managing Partner - Wunderman Thompson, “Wunderman Thompson is really proud to have worked with Team Cera on their latest campaign, "This Is Your Space. Play It Your Way." Our work is aimed at delivering growth and value for our clients while showcasing creative bravery at its best. Cera's latest campaign achieves both these goals brilliantly and redefines the brand for today's more suave and assertive youth.”

