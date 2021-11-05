This festive season, nothing bigger than this, says RummyCulture’s new campaign

This festive season, Rummy Culture is out with a new campaign, Rummy Utsav, for its online platform. Conceptualized by Grey Bangalore, the campaign has been created to tell the audience to put everything else aside because there is something big happening this festive season!

The two-film campaign captures the utter bliss and oblivion in which the protagonist is entranced while playing rummy, and the droll responses he gives while asked to fulfil his mundane duties during work hours. Whether it is serving food to a customer, or responding to a boss’ requests, the Rummy Utsav films manage to extract amusement through clean and simple performances.

Speaking about the films, Gautam Bhasin, Executive Creative Director, GREYgroup said, “While we understand that Diwali is the time that family and friends get together to play a couple of hands of Rummy, wouldn’t it be more exciting if the winnings were just a little bigger and the fun was a lot more…fun? That is what we have attempted to encompass in Rummy Utsav, making it the biggest and most exciting Rummy festival in the country.”

Speaking about the campaign, Amit Kushwaha, Head of Brand Strategy & PR of Gameskraft, says, “Rummy Utsav boasts of a host of exciting tournaments and rewards that are guaranteeing winnings upon every participant. We’ve seen a sharp rise in the number of players and activity on our platform, and, moreover, a noticeable jump in the number of new users and game-play per user.”

The films are currently live on YouTube and OTT platforms.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)