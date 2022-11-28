‘Thand Rakh’ campaign: Sprite partners with InMobi for leveraging smart targeting

With this campaign, the brand reached out to precise audiences through a combination of different targeting techniques

Sprite has launched a new campaign called “Thand Rakh” meaning “stay chill”, urging consumers to keep calm during heated moments and stay chilled with a bottle of Sprite.

The campaign is based on the premise that Indians can no longer withstand the constantly rising temperatures and traffic after staying indoors for two years and how Sprite can help them stay refreshed.

For the campaign, Sprite has partnered with InMobi to drive home the message through an immersive creative experience via dynamic creative optimization. The brand used the power of data, smart targeting and contextual messaging to delight its audience and deliver on its objectives.

For the campaign, Sprite has zeroed in on internet-savvy millennials, upscale residents and business employees who love shopping as the target audience.

Sprite found out where this audience spent the most time – gaming, sports, news and entertainment apps. This way, the brand reached precise audiences through a combination of different targeting techniques made possible by the uniqueness of mobile.

The next step was locating the places where this audience would most likely be during the commute, for maximum contextual impact of the messaging. The brand identified spaces such as traffic hotspots and areas near business hubs and shopping centres based on location intelligence through InMobi’s Polygonal Mapping. This ensured that the brand could reach the audience at the right place.

With a 4-second GIF-based media interstitial, the brand customized each creative message to the unique environment of each commuter. The creative identified their live location and traffic conditions using location and weather API integrations. Based on whether the traffic condition was detected as being low, moderate or heavy, the creative was refreshed, reminding the viewer to keep cool and beat the heat and traffic with a bottle of Sprite.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)