Tata Shaktee pays tribute to farmers with #OurFarmersOurPride campaign

The campaign celebrated the admiration for the farming community this Kisan Diwas by running a social media campaign reminding people of the true pride of our nation, farmers

Tata Shaktee, by TATA Steel, rolled out their #OurFarmersOurPride campaign this Kisan Diwas.

The campaign celebrated their admiration for the farming community this Kisan Diwas by running a social media campaign reminding people of the true pride of our nation, farmers.

Farmers play a crucial role in the food supply chain of every nation, and especially ours where they work tirelessly on the field battling poverty themselves.

The Tata Shaktee campaign involved a series of short powerful message posts about farmers, culminating with a heartwarming video thanking them for feeding the whole nation with their hard work and dedication. The ad film is the pinnacle of the campaign revolves around valuing farmers for their selfless services all year round, which enables people to enjoy their meal with convenience. Overall, the campaign reminded people of the true strength holders, the feeders of the nation!