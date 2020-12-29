CRIC

Tata Shaktee pays tribute to farmers with #OurFarmersOurPride campaign

The campaign celebrated the admiration for the farming community this Kisan Diwas by running a social media campaign reminding people of the true pride of our nation, farmers

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 29, 2020 12:44 PM
Tata Shaktee - #OurFarmersOurPride Campaign

Tata Shaktee, by TATA Steel, rolled out their #OurFarmersOurPride campaign this Kisan Diwas.

The campaign celebrated their admiration for the farming community this Kisan Diwas by running a social media campaign reminding people of the true pride of our nation, farmers.

Farmers play a crucial role in the food supply chain of every nation, and especially ours where they work tirelessly on the field battling poverty themselves.

The Tata Shaktee campaign involved a series of short powerful message posts about farmers, culminating with a heartwarming video thanking them for feeding the whole nation with their hard work and dedication. The ad film is the pinnacle of the campaign revolves around valuing farmers for their selfless services all year round, which enables people to enjoy their meal with convenience. Overall, the campaign reminded people of the true strength holders, the feeders of the nation!

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags India Marketing Advertisement Social media campaign Tribute Farmers
Show comments
You May Also Like
fixit

Dr. Fixit launches yet another campaign with Amitabh Bachchan
21 hours ago

Sara Ali Khan-ITC Fiama

ITC Fiama Gel Bars’ latest campaign with Sara Ali Khan talks about keeping skin happy
23 hours ago

year ender advertising

How 2020 changed the way adland works
1 day ago