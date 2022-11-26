Tanishq asks soon-to-wed couples to talk about life after marriage

In November 2021, Tanishq launched Marriage Conversations, bang amidst the big, fat, Indian wedding season. A new brand campaign, that urged couples to go beyond conversations about just the wedding - the bride and groom’s entry, the decor, the guest list; and instead to focus equally if not more on the marriage - their life after the wedding, the real deal.

Staying committed to its message, Tanishq is back with Marriage Conversations 2.0, this time with indie agency Talented. Each film goes deep into a new topic that is likely to resonate with soon-to-wed couples, and depicts what an equitable, modern relationship looks like.

The team behind its creation hopes that the campaign’s first film will get anyone in a relationship to ask themselves why ‘adjusting to life after marriage’ is always relegated to women, and not men.

Ranjani Krishnaswamy, General Manager-Marketing, Tanishq said, “We started our journey last year with a belief that the foundation of a solid companionship relies on honest communication and is built with trust. With our first story this wedding season, we wanted to shine on couples that embrace both set of parents as their own. Tanishq celebrates these precious moments when it rings true for the to-be-wed couples with our stunning ranges of engagement rings.”

Binaifer Dulani, Founding Member and Creative, Talented, and Sumera Dewan, who consulted on strategy and creation of this project, said, “This campaign is a labour of love, and a true partnership between Talented, Tanishq, Little Giant Films, and our consulting writer Aashna Sharma. Soon-to-wed couples across India have informed our selection process, for the two topics showcased in the second season. For all of its makers, the creative process has been reflective and personal. It has drawn from our lived experiences - which has translated into characters that feel more flesh-and-blood. In the end, the biggest success metric we’re chasing is the number of marriage conversations couples in India feel inspired to have.”

Alankrita Shrivastava, Director, Little Giant Films said, “When I heard the Tanishq Marriage Conversations concept, I instantly loved it. Sometimes it’s so hard to talk about your deepest fears, your small dreams, your needs to your partner. And in the flurry of marriage prep, it almost feels like there is no time to have these chats. But these talks are crucial to building deeper bonds. I’ve treated the films like scenes from the lives of couples. This is my first foray into directing for advertising, and I’m very excited about my debut! Tanishq, Talented and Little Giant Films have been absolutely wonderful to work with.”

