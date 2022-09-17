Tamanna & The Great Khali talk 'larger than life' in Hindware TVC

Hindware has rolled out a new TVC ‘Go Larger Than Life’ with actor Tamanna Bhatia and wrestler ‘The Great’ Khali for its tiles segment from Hindware Italian Collection.

This is the first ever TVC from Hindware Italian Collection since the company has forayed into the tiles segment. The campaign is aimed at creating intrigue and showcasing the design exquisiteness for extra-large slabs of tiles for wall and floor, a celebration of sophisticated taste and perfection.

The campaign features a series of multilingual films across languages such as Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam to reach consumers across India. To further boost the campaign’s reach and build excitement, the brand will also be promoting it across media platforms including print, digital, social media, and out-of-home.

In the TVC, Tamanna Bhatia is seen reviewing candidates to appoint as her cook where she rejects a candidate and asks her manager for something ‘Grand’ and ‘Larger Than Life’. Tamanna desires to stand out by possessing larger-than-life things while comparing her magnificent bathroom backdrops and large floor tiles. Then enters the Great Khali as the ‘Larger Than Life’, candidate.

Speaking about the campaign, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath & Tiles, Hindware Limited, said, “We’re pleased to launch our new brand campaign film for Hindware Italian Tiles, ‘Go Larger Than Life’. As a brand, our efforts have always been to introduce new products keeping in mind the consumer demands. In the last decade, the ceramic tiles industry has been growing steadily, aided by increased spending on housing reconstruction rapid urbanization and shift in consumer preferences. Owing to the growth, we are pleased to introduce our range of extra-large premium range of experiential tiles for the discerning consumer.”

He further added “Our chic tile solutions are crafted using the best materials and the latest industry-leading technologies. Hindware Italian Tiles include modern and sleek designs inspired by the possibilities of sophistication that surround us.”

Charu Malhotra Bhatia, Vice-President, Marketing, Hindware Limited, also added, “At Hindware we believe in setting new trends and improving lives by offering more than just products, and hence we’re excited to launch the first ever TVC for Hindware Italian Tiles. The TVC will be followed with this 360-degree integrated campaign which comprises print, OOH & robust digital plan as we aim to bring out customers' natural desire to stand out by owning larger-than-life items and Hindware is there to cater to all their needs.”

