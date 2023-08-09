Hindware appoints Arunima Yadav as Head of Marketing - Bathware and Tiles Business

Hindware Limited has announced the appointment of Arunima Yadav as the new VP & Head of Marketing.

Arunima will be driving the company's marketing strategies and initiatives to reach broader audiences. Her focus will be on creating compelling campaigns that resonate with customers, bolstering Hindware brand identity, and maintaining the company's position as a frontrunner in the highly competitive bathware market.

With a career spanning over 20 years, Arunima brings with her a wealth of experience and expertise in brand strategy, marketing and communication, and driving impactful marketing campaigns. Prior to joining Hindware, she held various leadership roles at companies such as Havells India Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd, SpiceJet Airlines, and others, playing a pivotal role in driving brand visibility, growth, and expanding market reach.

Speaking on the appointment, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, CEO Bath and Tiles, Hindware Limited, said, "I am happy to welcome Arunima as the Head of Marketing for our Bathware and Tiles business. Her proven track record and deep understanding of consumer behaviour will be instrumental in enhancing our brand presence and customer engagement. I am confident that under her leadership, we will further strengthen our marketing efforts and deliver exceptional experience to our customers.”

Commenting on her new role, Arunima Yadav, Head of Marketing, Bathware and Tiles Business, Hindware Limited said, "I am excited to become a part of Hindware, a renowned brand that has dominated and revolutionised the bathware industry for decades. I look forward to working with the dynamic team and driving strategic brand and marketing initiatives that connect with our consumers. Hindware's legacy of innovation and commitment to quality resonates well with the consumers, and I look forward to contributing to its growth.”

