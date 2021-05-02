Taco Bell launches first-ever global #ISeeATaco campaign

Around the world, the moon is known for some playful influences – from turning characters into wolves and witches, being the inspiration for some of India’s favorite Bollywood songs, to being the most awaited visual during major festivities. Now, the Mexican-inspired restaurant brand Taco Bell is harnessing lunar powers and the ‘Taco Moon’ to celebrate tacos with the world.

On May 4th, taco-loving fans in India and across the world may notice that the half moon will resemble the shape of an iconic, craveable taco. Taco Bell, in turn, will celebrate this ‘Taco Moon’ phenomenon by giving fans across the world free tacos on this special day.

Talking about the campaign, Gaurav Burman, Director, Burman Hospitality Private Limited, Taco Bell’s Master Franchise Partner in India said, “The moon is an integral part of Indian culture – whether it is via Bollywood songs and dialogues, or through our Indian festivals. We, at Burman Hospitality, are excited to celebrate the phenomenon of Taco Moon across the country and look forward to our customers witnessing the Taco Moon and enjoying their free tacos on May 4th. Taco Moon is our way of referencing Taco Bell to consumers across India in a highly engaging and unique manner. Once you see the resemblance of the half Moon to a Taco Bell taco, you will never be able to unsee it.”

Taco Moon is the launchpad of Taco Bell’s overarching global #ISeeATaco campaign that aims to invite consumers to start noticing the shape of a Taco in everyday life. Taco Moon giveaways will take place in more than 20 markets at participating restaurants for a limited time.

In India, fans can get a free Crunchy Taco on May 4th, with any purchase through delivery (via the Taco Bell app or through food-delivery aggregators Swiggy and Zomato). Taco Bell India is following hygiene and safety processes across all delivery and takeaway orders, as well as for in-store dining in states which allow the same. Measures include temperature checking of delivery executives at restaurants and ensuring pick up of orders from a demarcated area to ensure contactless- pickups. Moreover, all Taco Bell orders continue to be ‘double – packed’, where each item is wrapped in individual packets followed by an outer bag to ensure contactless transit of the order. ‘Safety Cards’ are also enclosed with each order, documenting hygiene and safety measures, along with the name and temperature of the delivery rider.

