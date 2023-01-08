Suryakumar Yadav highlights ICICI Prudential Life's 360° protection in new TVC
Yadav has been roped in as the face of the company's new digital-first campaign
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Thursday announced an association with the world’s top T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav, to launch a new digital-first campaign - “360° Financial Protection with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance".
The campaign's central message is how ICICI Prudential Life Insurance offers a comprehensive suite of protection products providing all-round life cover that offers 360 degree financial protection in any critical situation, together with trust, dependability and consistency.
Since his international debut, Suryakumar Yadav has quickly risen to emerge as one of the most consistent and dependable batters in the white ball format. The multi-dimensional batter is popularly known as "Mr. 360 degree" for his wide array of shots covering every inch of the field.
His 360 degree playing style and his traits of dependability and consistency have a seamless fit with the values of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance which customers depend on. The Company also provides a 360 degree financial protection against any unfortunate event, critical illnesses, and accidents.
Manish Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said, “We are delighted to partner with Suryakumar Yadav. His commitment – both on and off the field - is admirable. SKY is an inspiration owing to his consistent form and dependability. He is a seamless fit with our brand which has always delivered on its promises and thereby has earned the trust of millions for over two decades.
Just like Mr. 360 degree, who has got every shot in the book, our offerings also cater to the customers' diverse and evolving needs at every stage of life and provides a 360 degree financial protection.”
Speaking on the association, Suryakumar Yadav said, “I’m pleased to partner with ICICI Prudential Life for their ‘360° Financial Protection’. I firmly believe that trust, dependability and consistency are key virtues for any individual. This is what I try to bring out in my life and game. I look forward to this association and hope together we can build this philosophy through this campaign.”
Life insurance straddles the two most important aspects of financial planning - protection and savings - thereby providing a strong foundation to build a robust financial plan. The Company's range of products enables customers to provide financial security to themselves and their families as well as achieve long-term financial goals.
Karan Johar defies logic while bargaining with Peyush Bansal in Lenskart ad
The latest TV spot for the eyewear brand has been conceptualised by Tanmay Bhat and co.
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 9:28 AM | 3 min read
Who could resist Lenskart's irresistible eyewear? Apparently, not even the uber-rich who could afford designer frames worth lakhs. The eyewear brand has recently rolled out its newest TV spot which has made everyone take notice. While the ad itself is witty and memorable, the highlight is the cameo by Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal and filmmaker Karan Johar.
The film opens with Johar making a frantic phone call to Bansal, praising Lenskart's amazing range of eyewear. However, there's a catch. As irresistible as the designs are, Johar is still visibly distressed about one thing -- the low low prices!
"Lekin ye jo price hain 999, dollars right? (The price is 999, it's in dollars right?)" asks Johar to Bansal who corrects him by saying it's in rupees. The filmmaker's voice changes from excited to worried: "I can't be seen wearing glasses under 1 lakh."
What follows is the most ridiculous bargaining attempt on Johar's part who wants the prices... wait for it... raised as opposed to reduced.
An exasperated Bansal explains that with no middlemen, Lenskart has been able to keep the prices low and the quality high. It falls on deaf ears as the filmmaker offers funds for middlemen.
The CEO then asks Johar to seek expensive glasses elsewhere and retorts: "Ameeron ki haaye lagegi tujhe. (The rich will curse you)"
The ad operates on the thought that even the elite style icons of the country who can have their pick of the most expensive and exquisite eyewear can't resist Lenskart's designs.
While there's nothing new about finding a celeb in an ad, the cameo by the company's founder makes all the difference. The ad is an example of the 'CEO as front man' strategy, perfected in the past by Lee Iacocca, Former Chrysler CEO, who starred in many of the company's ads.
As always, the comment section was rife with opinions. One user pointed out that given the creativity of the film, it's likely that the people behind CRED were responsible: "Looks like Lenskart hired Cred’s ad agency."
And they aren't wrong, given the ad has Tanmay Bhat written all over it. Bhat, who is the brain behind CRED's nostalgia marketing campaigns, has conceptualised Lenskart's newest.
Others heaped praises on Bansal's performance. Said one user: "Whether the businesses in which sharks invested gave returns or not but one thing is sure they have got enough fame to feature in their own ads and market their product themselves."
The ad garnered 367,515 views at the time of filing this story. Viewers are also excited about the behind-the-scenes vlog that Bhat and co may drop anytime soon.
Lowe Lintas wins Lifestyle’s creative mandate
The account has been won after a competitive multi-agency pitch
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 6:30 PM | 2 min read
Fashion retail brand Lifestyle has appointed Lowe Lintas to manage its creative duties. As a part of the partnership, Lowe Lintas Bangalore will be responsible for the brand building mandate of the parent brand Lifestyle and its in-house brands (Ginger, Melange, Code, Forca, Fame Forever, IKSU, Kappa, Bossini, Smiley and Juniors). The account has been won after a competitive multi-agency pitch.
Lowe Lintas was awarded the mandate on the back of its inspiring strategy to infuse the Lifestyle brand with a higher order purpose and the distinct creative expressions that will help it to stand out and apart from other retail chains, the agency said.
Speaking on the partnership, Rohini Haldea, AVP & Head, Marketing - Lifestyle said: “We are delighted to onboard Lowe Lintas as our new brand building and creative partner. Their sound strategic thinking and path-breaking creative capabilities, combined with fashion expertise make them the perfect partner to lead Lifestyle. With this partnership, we look forward to creating inspiring, and impactful work that lead the consumer and take Lifestyle to the next level of engagement and growth.”
The world of fashion is evolving faster than ever, with every brand constantly aiming to stay relevant and establish a unique space in the consumer's mind. Through this collaboration, Lowe Lintas will play an integral role in positioning Lifestyle as the go-to fashion destination in the minds of these shoppers and pave the way to drive long-term growth for the brand.
Commenting on the win, Sonali Khanna, President and Head of Office - South, Lowe Lintas said: "While online shopping ruled during the pandemic, people are keen to return to a more visceral in-shop experience. But the plethora of choices available today, both offline and online, has made it imperative for brands to go beyond the obvious. Merely providing on-trend products or a captivating shopping experience is just not enough; brands have to connect with customers through a deeper meaning by taking a powerful stand that is both inspirational and aspirational at the same time.
'Ekdum Solid,' says Alia and Ranbir in Rungta Steel Wire Rod’s new TVC
The ad showcases the couple enjoying a playful conversation
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 7, 2023 8:09 AM | 1 min read
Steel manufacturer Rungta Mines Limited has unveiled a TVC starring star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
“The TVC reiterates Rungta Steel’s message to serve its consumers with an increasing portfolio of products with the commitment of creating values for all its stakeholders and a relentless drive to be #EkdumSolid,” the company said in a statement.
The campaign showcases Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor enjoying a playful conversation, but one that is asserted by an uncompromising shared value of a strong foundation across relationships and homes that embodies Rungta Steel’s Wire Rod narrated as Ekdum Solid.
Speaking on the TVC campaign, Rungta Mines Ltd. said, “Rungta Steel has invested heavily to provide a diverse portfolio of products. Our latest Wire Rod segment will enable key end users to confidently use the product in a plethora of applications. Rungta Wire Rods enjoy a smooth and shining surface that comes with a coil bundle packaging”.
Throwback Thursday: When Blue Men went orange for Mirinda
Mirinda's global campaign between 1994 and 1996 featured the famed Blue Man Group
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 7:57 AM | 3 min read
It's a Sunday morning in 1994. You switch on the TV to watch Chandrakanta, and as is always the case, you are interrupted by an ad break.
Among the sea of the usual soap and cooking oil commercials, one, in particular, makes you squint at the TV screen in disbelief and amusement. You see three bald bright-orange men dressed all in black. They move in an uncanny, staccato manner and seem to be fixated on an orange soft drink.
If this jogs your memory, you are recollecting a part of Mirinda's mid-90s campaign. The three outlandish orange men are in fact members of the famed Blue Man Group. Except for this time, the blue men are bright orange.
Mirinda and the Blue Man Group
The Spanish-origin orange soda Mirinda is a household name in India today, but not so much back three decades ago. The fizzy orange drink -- a part of the PepsiCo family -- hit the Indian markets in the early 90s along with Pepsi, Seven-Up and Mirinda. (Remember the "Leher" prefix with all of PepsiCo's drinks? It was an attempt by the Indian government to "Indianise" the brand.)
To popularise the drink across the globe, including India, PepsiCo had to curate a global campaign that could cut across language and cultural barriers. This led to Mirinda's legendary collaboration with the New York-based performance art company Blue Man Group.
The troupe formed in 1987 comprised three friends Chris Wink, Matt Goldman and Phil Stanton. The group is known for its eccentric performance that combines music and art, exploring themes like science and consciousness.
The mute almost mime-like performance of the troupe helped viewers examine everyday life with a sense of novelty and wonder.
More importantly, the absence of language in the performances made them appeal to a wider audience, a factor that will help Pepsi in its collaborative campaign for Mirinda.
What's in a colour?
The Blue Man Group was roped in by PepsiCo between 1994 and 1996 for its 'The Taste is in Mirinda' campaign. The intention was to drive the orange-flavoured version of the drink and distance itself from its multi-flavour positioning. (Mirinda is also available in different flavours like strawberry, apple and grape in certain countries).
The most strident way to do that was to paint the iconic blue men of the troupe in a bright orange colour of the brand.
The ad films created for the campaign showed the Blue Man Group members competing with one another in sneaky ways for Mirinda. Each film ends with one of the three men triumphing and exclaiming "Mirindaaaa" with his mouth wide open.
The ads were also released in India in the mid-90s along with other markets such as Mexico, Papua New Guinea and Nigeria. Without a single word spoken, with just the animated expression and exaggerated movements of the performers, the brand was able to create a memorable campaign that transcended languages and cultures.
In fact, years later in markets like India, the ad campaign enjoys great recall among Gen X and the millennials. The bald, orange men came to be associated more with Mirinda than the group itself.
Netizens lap up Blinkit & Zomato collab
Netflix has joined the collaboration with an OOH campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 6:09 PM | 1 min read
A recent collaboration of Blinkit and Zomato is winning hearts on the internet. The grocery delivery platform and its parent company have used the iconic film dialogue "Maa tujhe salaam" on billboards, albeit with a twist.
Some of the others slogans on Blinkit's billboard say: “Doodh mangoge, doodh denge (Ask for milk and we will deliver it).” The Zomato's red billboard reads: "Kheer mangoge, kheer denge (Ask for kheer and we will deliver it).”
Netflix has also joined the banter with "Friday mangoge, Wednesday denge" ( Ask for Friday and we will deliver Wednesday.")
New year, new billboard ? pic.twitter.com/1I29itCz4a— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) January 4, 2023
These creative billboards have been trending on Twitter. People have been creating funny threads on the social media platform with similar messages.
This trend started after Zomato shared the ad collaboration with Blinkit on Instagram.
Zomato acquired Blinkit (formerly Grofers) in June 2022 in an all-stock deal of Rs 4,447 crore.
The collaboration of the Blinkit and Zomato Billboards can be seen in Gurgaon.
UI/UX deployed by digital platforms could manipulate consumer choices: ASCI
The observation was made by the regulatory body in a discussion paper titled ‘Dark Patterns in Advertising’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 4:09 PM | 1 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has said UI/UX deployed by digital platforms could manipulate consumer choices and consumption patterns to the detriment of consumer interest.
The observation was made by the regulatory body in a recently published discussion paper titled ‘Dark Patterns in Advertising’.
ASCI had invited public feedback and comments on the recommendations of the discussion paper to extend its self-regulatory code on objectionable ads to cover dark patterns too.
Now, ASCI has extended the deadline for the feedback until the 16th of January 2023 based on requests it has received from a few organizations.
As per ASCI, “A dark pattern is a user interface that has been crafted to trick or manipulate users into making choices that are detrimental to their interest - such as buying a more expensive product, paying more than what was initially disclosed, sharing data or making choices based on false or paid-for reviews, and so on. E-commerce companies spend millions of dollars in designing user interfaces and navigation paths that eventually lead to more business. Every day, technology offers new ways of engaging with consumers. However, when these are done in a way that steers the consumer to choices that are prejudicial to their interest, a line is crossed. User experience designer Harry Brignull coined the term "Dark Patterns" in 2010 to describe such practices.”
Pankaj Tripathi wants no compromise when it comes to basmati rice in India Gate campaign
The campaign has been conceptualised and created by CreativelandAsia
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 7, 2023 9:36 AM | 2 min read
India Gate Foods from the house of KRBL Ltd has announced its new campaign “Basmati Rice Se No Compromise” with Pankaj Tripathi.
The campaign depicts various aspects of family relationships in a series of interesting films. It has been conceptualised and created by CreativelandAsia.
In Hindi-speaking markets, the campaign objective is to drive consumers to switch from loose (unbranded) basmati rice to branded basmati rice category. The core theme of the campaign is that you don't have to compromise when picking basmati rice, a staple that makes your and your family's everyday meals so much more special, just like you don't compromise when it comes to other important elements or events of your life. The commercials are based on an emotional approach that subtly hints to the customers that whenever they are purchasing and utilising, they should not cut corners or compromise on the quality.
Kunal Sharma, Head of Marketing, KRBL India Ltd, said, “With the help of this multi-market brand campaign, India Gate Foods is switching from India Ki Purani Aadat to Basmati Rice Se No Compromise. The world's No. 1 brand of packaged basmati rice is now occupying the category captain pedestal after utilising various growth levers. Mr. Pankaj Tripathi, who has considerable influence in the Hindi-speaking markets, aids in effectively communicating our point. On the other end of the spectrum, we have massive regional campaigns that have been launched in line with our brand objectives.”
The campaign has gone live in the new year on more than 40 TV channels, digital and social media platforms.
