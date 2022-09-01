Sunstone questions the stereotypes around first-time job seekers

Sunstone, a higher education startup, has rolled out its #BecomeExperiencedFresher campaign to showcase the benefits of its industry-oriented education for MBA students. The new ad campaign can be seen across various digital verticals like YouTube, Facebook, etc. in 6 languages - Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada other than Hinglish.

This campaign takes a fresh take on the problems faced by freshers during various scenarios like sitting for college placements, exploring start-up opportunities or braving the first day of their jobs.

“Considered inexperienced, they are often overlooked and not taken seriously. Sunstone, through its unique model has successfully managed to fill the industry-academia gap and is now focusing on nurturing ‘experienced freshers’ who will possess an edge over their peers in terms of being ready and trained for the job that they are hired to do,” the company said.

The campaign has famous pop-culture references and is aimed at the young audience. Through a small peek into a regular office space, an entrepreneurial themed reality show set and a placement interview this campaign highlights the various scenarios where first-time job seekers face stereotypes. However, advantages offered by this higher education startup for MBA students ensure that students are learning from industry experts, gaining relevant knowledge, and developing job-ready skills.

On the brand campaign, Piyush Nangru, Co-Founder and COO, Sunstone, said, "In India, there is a huge gap between the skills imparted to students in Higher-Education and the skills demanded of them in the workforce. While this gap persists, it is important to recognize that industry interventions targeted towards decreasing the skill gap have slowly made substantial progress and it’s time to look at job seekers from a fresher perspective. At Sunstone, we believe and strive for the possibility of providing an industry-oriented learning experience that makes students job – ready at the college level itself. The idea behind this campaign is to break the stereotype regarding graduating students about their potential and capabilities in their first job.”

