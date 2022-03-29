Spotify unveils new campaign for ‘difficult situations’

Spotify is working with Hotstar, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook and other platforms to take the campaign deeper into India

Spotify has launched its new campaign that focuses on how music can help turn around the difficult situations that listeners often find themselves in. From being stuck in a traffic jam, to having a tough day at work, there are several unavoidable moments that consumers go through, every day.

The campaign highlights how the most boring, annoying, or frustrating situation becomes easy to sail through when soundtracked with music.

The campaign includes five ad films in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, depicting a few ‘slice of life’ moments and occasions that make up our lives on a daily basis. To help navigate this wide canvas of moments Spotify has over 8 crore songs. There are also over 4 billion playlists for every mood and moment, including user created playlists that have become increasingly popular in India. In fact, there are more than 150,000 playlists created by Spotify users in India every single day, making it one of the most popular features on the audio streaming platform.

Neha Ahuja, Head of Marketing - India, Spotify, said “Every campaign we’ve done since launch, whether it was ‘There Is A Playlist For That’, or ‘Sunte Ja’, is based on one deeply relatable insight that music is a vital part of India’s daily social fabric, where listeners lean on audio to navigate through life. Music is indispensable in all our lives, whether to help us cope with tough situations, or to celebrate the happy ones, to manage conflict, or to find joy in small moments. This new campaign continues to build on that insight and uses humour to ease moments that we can’t often control.”

Spotify is working with Hotstar, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, Sharechat, Moj, and YouTube, to take the campaign deeper into India.

