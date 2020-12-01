South African Tourism campaign asks travellers to do ‘Summer Differently’

South Africa has an unbelievable diversity of things to do and places to explore in all its nine provinces and this week South African Tourism kicks off a campaign to showcase this wide variety of tourism attractions and experiences across the country.



For most of this year, South Africans’ movements have been restricted and now through this campaign, South African Tourism aims to inspire them to go out and enjoy their country and summer, differently.



Starting in the Northern Cape, the Summer Different convoy will travel through each one of South Africa’s nine provinces to shine a spotlight on some of the most spectacular parts of the country and unearth the hidden gems in every province.



This is all in an effort to encourage people to go out and discover their country and join a nationwide journey to celebrate South Africa’s rich and diverse landscapes this summer.



“After an incredibly challenging and uncertain year, everything is different, so shouldn’t we all holiday differently, too? We need to refresh travel experiences for people in South Africa, explore the hidden gems, take the road less travelled and go off the beaten track. Nothing is what it used to be. We need to show them a better and different way to experience tourism in the long-term, but most importantly, show them how to do summer differently in the short-term,” says Sisa Ntshona, CEO of South African Tourism.



Ntshona notes that in addition to highlighting and encouraging local travel this summer, supporting SMMEs within the travel space who have been hard-hit by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is vital. It is for this reason that an SMME Workshop will be hosted in each province the Summer Different road trip visits.



“We all know that the tourism sector was one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, so we need to carve an inclusive way forward. It’s about expanding in all directions, connecting all corners, and drawing all tourism elements and products together in a cohesive, robust and sustainable way. One that leverages every endeavour and enterprise for a singular vision of growth. This includes all players within the sector; particularly the SMMEs, to ensure inclusive and sustainable growth, as well as transformation,” Ntshona adds.



SMMEs will also have the opportunity to load their deals and products onto the Sho’t Left platform.



The Summer Different road trip will run between 23 November 2020 and 15 February 2021, visiting all nine provinces.