Sonam Kapoor takes the #HuggiesFlipAndDipChallenge

Kimberly Clark’s Huggies has partnered with actor and new mom Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for the second phase of the ‘We got you, baby’ campaign marking the relaunch of the Huggies Complete Comfort range in India.

The brand sees this as a strong and organic collaboration given Sonam is a lead celebrity influencer for young women and moms. The film, which has Sonam taking up the brand’s #HuggiesFlipAndDipChallenge, will be deployed in five languages on digital platforms and TV.

Conceptualized and executed by Ogilvy India, the film features Sonam Kapoor Ahuja taking the Huggies challenge involving two simple steps to test for softness and absorption which are the most important attributes of a diaper for moms. Seeing for herself how Huggies outperforms the other diaper, she voices her decision to join the Huggies mom club by choosing the Huggies Complete Comfort range for her baby.

Saakshi Verma Menon, Marketing Director, Kimberly – Clark India on the TVC said, "We are delighted to welcome Sonam to the Huggies family. As a new mom, I know Sonam is most concerned about what’s best for her baby and we are glad to be part of this beautiful motherhood journey with her. Sonam took the #HuggiesFlipAndDipChallenge and really saw for herself why Huggies is more comfortable than regular diapers. We really look forward to working with her to spread our message and be a part of the motherhood journey of moms across India.”



She further added, “Huggies is known for using innovative technologies to make high-quality products ensuring the highest standard of baby care. The #HuggiesFlipAndDipChallenge is the next phase in our ‘We got you, baby’ campaign. The idea behind this campaign is to demonstrate the superiority of Huggies in a manner that consumers can see and try themselves.”

“I am super excited to be associated with this iconic brand and use its new range. When I said yes to the ‘Huggies Flip and Dip challenge’ I honestly did not know what to expect. I was surprised at how soft and absorbent Huggies is. As a mom, I always want the best for my baby. When it comes to my baby’s diaper, I absolutely cannot compromise on comfort. This challenge made me realize why lakhs of moms choose Huggies for their babies- its comfort and convenience all in one,” said Sonam on her association with Huggies.

Commenting on the film, Sukesh Kumar Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, says: “The Huggies Flip and Dip Challenge clearly demonstrates to all parents the prowess of Huggies Complete Comfort. And an innovative product like this, needed a credible endorser. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, as a new mom herself, was the perfect person to take the challenge. The results left her stunned and we are confident just like Sonam, parents will also see the benefits of this new restaged Huggies range and switch over.”

