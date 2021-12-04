Somany and Salman Khan return with the message to stay grounded

Somany Ceramics Limited, specializing in ceramic tiles and allied product segments, has recently launched its new TVC as a part of 360-degree integral brand campaign ‘Zameen Se Judey’.

In the ad, brand ambassador Salman Khan can be seen spreading the message of staying grounded. The TVC shows Salman Khan in his living area discussing flooring options with the contractor (Manoj Pahwa). The actor shows his disinterest towards international brands and prefers products designed by homegrown brand Somay.

“Salman Khan resonates with the brand’s ideology of ‘Zameen se Judey’ as he says, ‘My world-famous style is desi, just like Somany Ceramics, who offers world-class flooring options, but are always ‘Zameen se Judey’,” the company said.

Somany is taking a 360 degree holistic approach to expand its bandwidth by reaching out to the masses. The integrated marketing approach designed for the new TVC leaves no stone unturned by targeting audience pan India, via HSM and regional vernacular channels, social media platforms along with outdoors, airports and cinema, they added.

Speaking on the occasion, Minal Somany, Brand Custodian, Somany Ceramics said “We are feeling ecstatic with the launch of the new TVC with our Brand Ambassador, Salman Khan. This year’s TVC is unique but simple, just like Salman Khan. Salman Khan is a world class actor and yet chooses to stay rooted and always has a humble approach in everything that he does. These characteristics of Salman are highly relatable to our brand’s personality i.e. ‘Zameen se Judey’. We are confident that the new TVC will help Somany in building deeper relationship with our consumers and paving the brand in the right direction.”

