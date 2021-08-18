Snickers Spain dragged for 'homophobic' ad

The company has since apologised and pulled down the 20-second spot

Snickers Spain was made to pull down a recent ad after viewers criticised it for being homophobic. The ad for Snickers Ice Cream has been dragged for reinforcing stereotypes that show the LGBTQ community in a poor light. Many Twitter users also pointed out that the ad was in bad taste and dangerous, considering the recent spate of attacks against gay men in the country.

The 20-second ad features an effeminate man played by influencer Aless Gibaja seated at a beach-side restaurant with a friend. Gibaja gives the waiter his order for a "sexy orange juice" in an exaggerated feminine style. The waiter instead hands him a bar of Snickers ice cream. Gibaja then instantly transforms into a bearded man with a gruff voice.

The friend then asks him if he feels better, to which he responds in the affirmative. The tagline goes: "You are not yourself when you are hungry."

Irate netizens took to twitter to drag the brand, which has had previous brushes with homophobia in its ads. It was also condemned by LGBTQ organisations on Twitter.

The Podemos political party pointed out that the ad comes as Spain experiences a 'wave of LGBTI-phobia, including attacks and even murders'.https://t.co/XpbaC5Z0Zw — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) August 14, 2021

And their "apology" claimed it was a misunderstanding by the public.



Snickers has since apologised: “We would like to wholeheartedly apologize for any harm caused by a recent advert for Snickers Ice Cream in Spain. We recognize that we got it wrong and have removed the online content immediately."

