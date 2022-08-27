ŠKODA Auto talks about ‘what really matters’

ŠKODA AUTO India has launched the second leg of the integrated campaign to promote the modern-yet-functional sedan to the Indian masses.



Conceptualised by its agency partner, Publicis Worldwide India, the campaign comprises a series of five films that continues to push the SLAVIA journey forward. With humour and the right insights, the films take the viewers through the life of an Indian family and how each of these game-changing features of SLAVIA help them navigate their everyday journey. The campaign is a part of ŠKODA AUTO’s 2.0 philosophy of ‘Made of what really matters.’



The inaugural launch campaign undertaken earlier this year was built on the central thought – ‘The car that’s in your heart, is the car that really matters’.

Sharing his views on the core campaign thought, Tarun Jha, Head of Marketing, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “We wanted to give each feature of the SLAVIA a pedestal of its own and break free from conventional methods of highlighting them. We wanted the campaign to have a crisp storyline with a touch of humour. ŠKODA believes in customer centricity and each feature is developed keeping our customers in mind. We are confident that the heart-warming campaign will create a lasting impression in the minds of our audiences.”

Highlighting the true uniqueness of the ad campaign, Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, Publicis Worldwide India, said, “‘SLAVIA is a real game changer for ŠKODA in India, it’s a great product with a very bright future. The launch campaign did very well and the challenge was to push the narrative of ‘Made of what really matters’ further.

This campaign focusses on the features but done the ŠKODA way with simplicity, warmth and charm at the heart of it. The stories have universal appeal and will connect with audiences of all profiles across the country. As an agency we have done some glorious work on ŠKODA in the past and are confident that this campaign will also do wonders for the brand.”

The campaign will tap all essential platforms led largely by digital and social platforms.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)