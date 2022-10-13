Publicis Worldwide India names Srijan Shukla & Pratheeb Ravi as Creative Heads

Publicis Worldwide India has strengthened its creative team by appointing Srijan Shukla and Pratheeb Ravi as Creative Heads. The duo will be based out of Mumbai. Their mandate would be to reinvigorate and amplify creative offerings while delivering integrated solutions that effectively solve the client's business challenges.



Commenting on the new additions, Paritosh Srivastava, CEO of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis Worldwide India said: “Publicis Worldwide India has created some memorable campaigns over the years for many brands like Zee, Nerolac, ŠKODA, Heineken, HDFC MF, Maggi, Maruti and many more. Creative leadership at PWW has always been highly respected and admired. To fill such big shoes we couldn’t have brought better people and talent than Srijan and Pratheeb. They are an ideal team to take the legacy forward and keep telling amazing stories for our wonderful clients.”



Pratheeb Ravi joins Publicis Worldwide India from Ogilvy India where his last role was as Group Creative Director.



Srijan Shukla also joins the agency from Ogilvy India where his last role was as Group Creative Director. He has also had productive stints across multiple agencies including DDB Mudra, Leo Burnett and Tilt Brand Solutions.



Welcoming the duo to the agency, Oindrila Roy, MD, Publicis Worldwide India shared: “We are lucky to have Srijan and Pratheeb, a duo who have a rich body of work and are still hungry to do a lot more. Publicis Worldwide India has a rich heritage of creativity and they are perfect for taking the legacy forward and establishing the agency as one of the most powerful creative outfits in the industry.”



On joining the network and the road ahead, both Pratheeb Ravi & Srijan Shukla added: “We are excited to begin this journey with a bunch of incredibly talented and hard-working people with an irresistible creative energy. The goal will be to align with the vision that Paritosh and the team have set for the agency and put out work that will blend creativity, technology, data and culture to create truly unique solutions for our clients. We also want to create a space where the creative talent can come and express themselves freely.”

