Shilpa and Shamita Shetty faceoff in new Nourish TVC

Shilpa Shetty aka Munki and her sister Shamita Shetty aka Tunki faceoff in the new television commercial of ‘Nourish’. The commercial #SehatKiSunoNourishHiChuno, reinforces the importance of choosing the healthiest and most nutritious range of unpolished pulses. The ad goes on air today on television channels, OTT, radio, digital and print media. The ad intends to showcase the reasons and importance of eating unpolished pulses in comparison to the polished pulses. Fitness icon and Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty, who is also the brand ambassador of Nourish is seen in this ad advising her on-screen and off-screen sister, Shamita Shetty, the benefits of consuming only unpolished pulses.





In the opening scene of the ad, Shamita, dressed as a detective, is trying to look for the polished pulses from the dal box kept in the kitchen to which Shilpa comments that she will not find any polished seed in the box as they consume Nourish pulses which are 100% unpolished, hygiene and healthy. In the second scene, Shilpa advocates that Nourish pulses are nutritious and have high levels of protein. Being vacuum packed and zip locked, the freshness and hygiene of the pulses is maintained. Closing in on the lines #SehatKiSunoNourishHiChuno Munki (Shilpa) puts an end to to Tunki's (Shamita) struggle to find polished dal in nourish unpolished dal and tells her to be smart and make the right choice for her health.



"My staple lunch is always dal, chawal and roti. I prefer food that is unpolished, high fiber and protein enriched. What I like about Nourish, is that its pulses are unpolished - it's not about how it looks but what it does", says Shilpa Shetty, Ambassador, Nourish.



Ashish Khandelwal, Managing Director, BL Agro says, “We have always believed in offering nutrition and healthy foods to our customers. Through this ad, we intend to further highlight our uniqueness in packaging the unpolished pulses to keep their freshness intact”.



Richa Khandelwal, Managing Director, Leads Brand Connect, the agency, which conceptualized the ad says, “the ad takes a more quirky approach of showcasing Shilpa as the Nutrition Champion while Tunki (Shamita) being slightly jealous of the fact that Munki

(Shilpa) is always right. We wanted to create an ad which can keep the viewers engaged to know what exactly Shamita is up to and then highlighting on the benefits of Nourish.”



With the release of this ad, BL Agro is running a contest called #NourishTunkiMunki on all social media handles of Nourish. The company intends to engage the existing and prospective customers through this contest where winners are chosen on a daily basis. The questions of the contest are around nutrition and food. “The best part of the contest is that there would be not one but 100 winners every day. This will keep the excitement and engagement level high as the chances of winning the Nourish hampers as gifts are more”, adds Richa. The hashtags of the contest are #SehatKiSunoNourishHiChuno and #NourishTunkiMunki and tag is @worldofnourish.

