Second edition of R K Swamy Memorial Lecture on Dec 11

Madras Management Association and Advertising Club, Madras have jointly supported the Annual R K Swamy Memorial Lecture beginning last year. To be held on December 11th, this will serve as a befitting tribute to a man who played a pioneering role in the growth of the advertising industry in South India.

The inaugural edition saw Mr D Shivakumar, Executive Group President, Aditya Birla Group deliver a talk on “The Future of Consumer Engagement”. The second edition will have Mr R Seshasayee, Vice Chairman, Hinduja Group talk on “Values for the 21st Century”. To add to the importance of the event, two senior media industry leaders will participate as Guests of Honour. Mr Gulab Kothari, Chief Editor, Rajasthan Patrika and Mr Ram Sehgal, Past President, AAAI will provide some additional insights on Mr R K Swamy.

“Mr R K Swamy was the first recipient of the Distinguished Service Award instituted by the club and we think that there is no better way in immortalising a man who redefined advertising in this part of the world and who was synonymous with the industry” says Shree Prakash P, the President of the Advertising Club – Madras. He also said that Ad Club Madras was doubly happy to be collaborating with MMA in this effort.

“The MMA is indeed privileged to organize the Lecture in memory of R K Swamy who was an outstanding leader and provided bold Pioneering Leadership in the field of Advertising in India. He was the past President of MMA during 1972 – 74 and significantly contributed to the growth of MMA to propagate management movement in this part of the country.

The R K Swamy Annual Memorial Lecture will be one of the prestigious events in the annual calendar of MMA events” remarked Group Captain Vijaykumar, the Executive Director of MMA.

The event is being held at the Management Centre, Madras Management Association at 6:00 pm on 11th December 2020. Participants can also join virtually on

www.liveibc.com/mmalive

www.facebook.com/mmachennai

www.youtube.com/madrasmanagementassociationchennai

twitter.com/mma_4u

Audio streaming Live Link:

https://i-radiolive.com/#!/aod/VoiceOfMMA