Scarecrow M&C Saatchi creates Fund Island for U GRO Capital
The film is about a business owner whose factory is at a standstill due to a shortage of funds
Good news for small and big businesses in India. In volatile times or otherwise, businesses often need funds for working capital or expansion or replenishing stock. And to help U GRO Capital to address these needs, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi created a one-of-its-kind 3D animation film, Fund Island for the launch of its GRO X App.
The film is about a business owner whose factory is at a standstill due to a shortage of funds. He sends an SOS via his cell phone, which is metaphorically represented as a message in a bottle. It is spotted and picked up by the messenger of the U GRO Capital realm, a pelican.
This message passes through a hierarchy – an analyst, represented by an ever-watchful rooster, and an emperor, represented by a sharp-eyed eagle. After due diligence of KYC and other processes by the team of data analyst roosters, the loan is approved.
The approval letter is put in the same bottle and fired through a cannon to quickly reach the business owner's cell phone. And all this is done in just a few moments. This shows that when a business owner is marooned due to lack of money, U GRO Capital’s GRO X App will give the funds swiftly so that the business owner gets the freedom to run his business non-stop.
Shachindra Nath, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, U GRO Capital said, “We at U GRO Capital have always believed that data is the future of lending in India and have been at the forefront of its adoption. We understand dynamic MSME space and have pioneered a unique statistical underwriting model which uses repayment behaviour, banking behaviour & GST returns of the customer to arrive at a credit decision within minutes. Through this campaign we wanted to showcase our ability to offer on tap credit through our GRO X app, where the MSMEs can not only manage their limit and dispense credit on UPI but can also accept payments. Scarecrow M&C Saatchi understood our proposition and their ability to create distinctive, strategically relevant creative work is what drew us to them.”
Manish Bhatt, the Founder Director of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi says “Technology in a digital era is invisible. We got an opportunity to give it a physical form. And the most challenging part is that there are no symbols or metaphors to represent this futuristic technology. So, we found the answers in the steampunk retro-futuristic genre, which has rich imagery in illustration and animation. We leveraged it to show something unusual and fascinating in a rather transactional fintech communication. The youngest design and art team of Scarecrow got a limitless opportunity to express their ability to imagine and create this magnum opus film.”
JioMart’s new film says relationship is crucial to both online & offline shopping
The campaign comprises four-films that will be released in stages over the next three months
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 1, 2023 1:00 PM | 2 min read
E-marketplace JioMart has rolled-out the first film of the upcoming four-film campaign for the cricket season in India, “Shopping Aisa, India Jaisa”. The campaign centres on the communication tenet that ‘Rishta’ or Relationship is crucial to both online and offline shopping in India.
“As an indigenous e-marketplace JioMart understands this intrinsic need of warmth and relationship that is essential to shopping in India. The central theme of the campaign is built to address this major facet that is amiss in e-shopping today,” the company said.
The campaign comprises four-films that will be released in stages over the next three months. Through these films JioMart is addressing the major gap between online and offline transaction. It brings to light that JioMart understands that online shopping need not be merely transactional; it can be engaging, interactive, and useful in recognising distinctive customer demands, much like offline.
The protagonist of the film, a shopkeeper selling cricket bats has two young teenagers at the store looking through the bats enthusiastically. The shopkeeper asks them to pick any of the bats, is when one of the boys informs the shopkeeper about his younger brother’s ‘Under 19 years’ trail. This excites the shopkeeper who hurriedly goes in inside and bring a fresh set of bats for the 16-year-old to sample. With gleaming eyes and hope both the boy and shopkeeper smile. The film then showcases a wide range bat selections available online on the JioMart app highlighting its belief & understanding of the shopping nuances in India. The film ends with the tagline “Shopping Aisa, India Jaisa.”
JioMart has also rolled out a 360-degree campaign on mediums like TVC, print, radio, outdoor, and social media platforms. For the sellers, curated virtual destination has been created with ready templates to generate ads leading to the apps, to strengthen customer’s Rishta with the seller via JioMart. In-app innovation: A ‘Shopping Premier league’ store front has been created where customers can accumulate runs and the one with the highest score wins exciting gifts. Exciting gift hampers are also planned for a series of exciting social media contest #ShoppingAisaIndiaJaisa
In its IPL film, Spinny takes us on a boy trip with Sachin, Anil Kumble & Yuvraj Singh
The campaign is part of brand’s narrative ‘Go Far’
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 1, 2023 8:00 PM | 4 min read
As a part of its brand narrative ‘Go Far’, Spinny, a full-stack used car buying and selling platform in India, has launched its IPL campaign featuring its strategic investor and squad captain Sachin Tendulkar, along with other legends, Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh. The films will be released during the IPL 2023, scheduled to take place between March 31 and May 28, 2023. The campaign is about how people go far for love, for dreams, or for themselves and in the true IPL spirit, for their squad.
‘Go Far For Your Squad’ is about the legends taking a road trip in a Spinny SUV. A boys trip all cricket lovers would do anything to be a part of.
Talking about the films and his association with Spinny, Sachin Tendulkar said, “Spinny strives to offer delightful car buying and selling experiences through the timeless values of trust, transparency, and integrity. Being a passionate car lover, it has been wonderful working with the team on campaigns that reflect the warm emotions behind car ownership and driving. This time, we decided to take Yuvraj and Anil with us on a memorable trip. We had a great time shooting the films, and I hope these rekindle memories about friendship and togetherness amongst the audience.”
Speaking on the campaign, Founder & CEO of Spinny, Niraj Singh, said, “We believe in life and in your choices. All customers should be able to buy a car that you actually, really want to buy, that you know would make you happy. We’re taking forward the brand story, Go Far across internal and external touch points including the IPL campaign. IPL is all about team spirit, entertainment and supporting your players and teams. We wanted this feeling to be expressed in a fun, light-hearted way that connects with our customers, while enjoying their favorite games, this season. Go far for your squad calls out to support your teams, your choices and the ones who matter. All about being a team player, doing what others want, and going far for the squad, as Sachin Tendulkar took his boys on a road trip. With Spinny, we’d go that extra mile, go far at every step to make it happen for each of our customers, including Sachin Tendulkar and his squad. A car is a special purchase for a home and our endeavor is to make it extra special for each of our customers.
The films are conceptualized by Tanya Mahendru, Spinny’s creative partner. “For IPL, we wanted to stitch a narrative with our OG legends. While the young ones strive to make it big this season, these three boys do the opposite - they take a road trip, make new memories outside the world of cricket; the car is a facilitator and a spectator on this boys trip. We wanted to show them all in a never before seen light - more real, bantering, unrestrained and doing little things for the squad.
The essence of Go Far for your squad is about being a team player, one with the spirit of sport and also friendship.”
The films are produced by Tiger Baby and speaking about the campaign, Zoya Akhtar, Founder Tiger Baby, said, “This is Tiger Baby’s first commercial ad film and we couldn’t have been happier than it being a collaboration with Spinny. As a studio we aim to tell stories and entertain across all formats and this campaign helped set that up beautifully. We’re looking forward to more such collaborations.”
“It was refreshing to find a concept that was fun and aimed to make its audiences smile. And for us the only way to do that was to have fun shooting and to make sure our cricketing legends felt the same way. So we did. And I hope audiences are able to get in on it!,” adds Arjun Varain Singh, the director of the films.
The Go Far series in its first ad film featured Sachin Tendulkar, Spinny’s brand ambassador & strategic investor, and the brand recreated Sachin’s very first car, a bayers blue Maruti 800. In this film, Sachin goes out and about in the car, which the cricket icon loves the most along with films that explored the extraordinary spirit of ordinary people to go far for dreams, love and to come together to create moments that matter.
Skipper Pipes launches TVC with MS Dhoni and Chris Gayle
The film is created by Lowe Lintas
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 2, 2023 10:00 AM | 3 min read
Skipper Limited, a manufacturer of polymer pipes and fittings, has launched a new campaign with brand ambassadors Mahindra Singh Dhoni and Chris Gayle.
Curated in association with the creative agency Lowe Lintas, the collaboration with MS Dhoni shows Skipper's commitment to safe piping solutions, the company said.
The company has been promoting the use of lead-free pipes and fittings for several years, and this partnership with Dhoni and Gayle is a natural extension to help spread awareness about using best in class lead free pipes for potable water solutions, it said.
The advertisement uses humor to communicate its message, with Gayle suffering from stomach infection. Dhoni enters the room with an X-Ray device and scans the wall to reveal a faulty pipe that is affecting Gayle's health. He then goes on to introduce the benefits of Skipper Pipes.
Speaking about the collaboration, Siddharth Bansal, Director, Skipper Limited, said, “We are thrilled to have not one but two renowned cricketers – M S Dhoni and Chris Gayle on board as our brand ambassadors to help us raise awareness about safe water supply. For Indians, Dhoni is not just a cricketing icon but also an embodiment of values such as trust, reliability, and resilience, which perfectly align with the values of Skipper Limited. The well thought out brand strategy was to position ourselves as a leading player in the industry by associating with the skipper (or captain) of Indian cricket himself. On the other hand, Chris Gayle adds much needed humor to the campaign making it memorable for our audience in India. We are confident that this TVC will increase the brand’s remembrance among the key target audience, while raising awareness about the use of safe piping solutions.”
In a statement, Mahendra Singh Dhoni said, "I am thrilled to be associated with Skipper Pipes as their brand ambassador for promoting the use of lead-free pipes and fittings. I am glad to be the captain for a new cause like safe water supply, which in turn, translates to reducing water borne diseases in India. As a cricketer, I have always believed in leading from the front and taking proactive measures for my team’s success and welfare. With Skipper's commitment towards safe and sturdy piping solutions, I am confident that together we can make a difference towards creating the necessary awareness around Lead free drinking water promoting healthier living for Indians. "
Chris Gayle remarked, “While the world is transforming at a great pace and there is cure for complicated diseases, we fail to recognise the root cause of repeated ailments. I was alarmed at the high number of people in India who suffer from water borne diseases and wanted to drive a serious message through humour for people to remember. I hope that this TVC with Skipper Pipes will help people increase their awareness about using safe pipes for water supply at home thus making a difference to their health quotient.”
3 Idiots team and cricketers lock horns in new Dream11 ad
Apart from Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, the ad also stars Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar and R Ashwin
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 1:32 PM | 3 min read
Dream11, the world’s largest fantasy sports platform and the official partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2019, launched a new brand campaign with actors Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi for 2023 TATA IPL. The campaign Sab Khelenge features the actors in a series of light hearted banter films, joking with India’s top cricketers on their acting abilities and challenging them to a game on the field. This is the first time that the trio from the cast of the widely popular movie 3 Idiots will be seen together on screen since 2009. Sab Khelenge is Dream11’s first marquee campaign with non-sports celebrities at the helm. The partnership with the actors consolidates the brand’s efforts to continue widening its user profile and bring the fantasy sports experience to not only sports enthusiasts but a wider audience across the country by leveraging the actors’ nationwide appeal.
Commenting on the campaign, Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream11 said, “With Sab Khelenge, we wanted to shine a spotlight on the ubiquity of cricket and how it can be enjoyed by anybody, similar to Dream11. It is meant to inspire fans to evolve from being passive viewers to actively engage with the sport they love. Besides our star cricket endorsers like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya & R. Ashwin, the creative infusion of Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi will help deepen our relationship with viewers of the IPL, just as they have connected with generations of film fans. We are celebrating India’s passion for both cricket and cinema this IPL, which is a tournament at the confluence of sports and entertainment in India.”
The campaign kicked off with a 90-second film teasing the actors’ association with Dream11 that was recently unveiled on Dream11’s YouTube channel. Through the course of the season, a series of 10 ad films will be aired during the matches on Star Sports and JioCinema App. In these films, Dream11 brand ambassadors, including Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar and R. Ashwin, will engage in hilarious banters with the three actors on who can play the sport better. The overarching message of the ad is that anyone can ‘play’ and test their skill and knowledge of cricket through Dream11, reinforcing the #SabKhelenge proposition.
The campaign film and TVCs have been directed by filmmaker Nitesh Tewari, conceptualized by Mumbai-based brand and communication consultancy, TILT Brand Solutions and produced by Earth Sky Productions.
Besides being the Official Partner of the IPL since 2019, Dream11 continues to power the Official Fantasy Game of the IPL and recently strengthened its long standing relationship with the BCCI by signing up as the Official Fantasy Game Partner for the inaugural Women’s Premier League in a 3 year deal. Dream11 is also an Official Partner with 7 IPL teams in the 10 team field at the Tata IPL 2023.
vivo brings alive the bitter-sweet moments of an Indian wedding in new ad film
The film conceptualised by Havas Worldwide India stars Karan Wahi and Anya Singh
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 1, 2023 2:00 PM | 3 min read
vivo has launched a heart-warming film for its latest innovation, the vivo V27 Series, India’s first phone that captures stunning photos with its industry-first Wedding Style Portrait Feature.
Boasting of stunning looks, a 120Hz 3D Curved Display and an Ultra Slim Design, the new V27 Series is the perfect phone for anyone who wants to make memories of their special day even more spectacular. The campaign which follows an earlier film featuring Virat Kohli, has been created around the idea of ‘The Spotlight Phone’ and stars Karan Wahi in a playfully touching film.
Conceptualised by Havas Worldwide India, the film revolves around Karan Wahi helping his bride-to-be, Anya Singh, celebrate the wedding ceremonies and sharing each of these moments with her brother who is unable to attend the wedding. Although the brother is sad to miss his sister's wedding, he is still a part of every moment via the stunning portrait photos taken using the vivo V27 phone, experiencing all the festivities first-hand.
Karun Arora, Head of Marketing Communications at vivo India, said, “At vivo, consumer orientation is the centre point of all our work and we’ve always believed in offering products that add value to our consumers lives. A practice that encourages us to proactively study their needs, lifestyle and most importantly culture. Speaking of culture, Indian weddings are a great source of inspiration for us. Wedding photos capture a moment that’s gone forever, and we at vivo want to be a part of that journey that even if consumer look at a picture for a second and think of it all his life and for the same we are delighted to launch a phone that is designed specifically to bring the best out of our beloved wedding moments with India’s 1st Wedding Style Portrait Feature. Our beautiful film endorses its use to perfection giving us the confidence that our young audience will love putting their wedding moments in the spotlight with their V27 Series smartphone.”
Talking about the campaign, Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India, said, “Our latest campaign for the vivo V27 Series is an ode to the big fat Indian wedding. It is a wholesome, sweet and emotional take on how all the precious moments of an Indian wedding are incomplete without your loved ones, especially a close sibling. The sleek look of the phone along with the smart wedding styles add to the charm of the film, presenting the phone as a must-have for the wedding season. As a story, we believe a lot of people will be able to connect with it instantly.”
Fevicol gets human OOH and 'Chipku Chair' to beat an age-old problem at sports events
Ogilvy has conceptualised and executed this quirky campaign at the Kila Raipur Rural Sports Festival
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 11:05 AM | 1 min read
In India, fighting for a place to sit is an age-old problem. Be it a sports stadium or a music concert, a crowded food court or an overcrowded public event, no finite number of chairs is ever enough to accommodate all. It's a weird problem. For which a weird solution was long due.
Fevicol, being an ambassador of quirky thinking, took a crack at this strange problem at Kila Raipur Rural Sports festival. It's a Ludhiana-based annual sports event, where literally truck loads of people gather to witness a fair that holds desi Indian sports and games that are steeped in Indian culture. And as usual, the fight for seats at the venue is quite a sport in itself. So, Fevicol deployed several human OOH within the spectators to lend an out-of-the-box solution to this problem. How? With Fevicol's very own brand promise - The ultimate bond.
Ogilvy conceptualised and executed this quirky out of the box communication.
“India is a land of unique, unimaginable jugaad. So, we chose to address a very human problem with a jugaad-led innovation and a touch of Fevicol's quirky tonality. We hope this piece will strike a chord with our consumers,” says Talha Bin Mohsin, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy Mumbai.
In IPL season, Yuvi & Bhajji bat for other sports in new Cadbury Dairy Milk campaign
#CheerForAllSports takes an inclusive approach towards sports like wrestling, boxing, hockey, table tennis, etc. which are often sidelined for cricket
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 10:51 AM | 5 min read
With cricket mania in India reaching fever pitch and with more games coming up in the next couple of months, Cadbury Dairy Milk has launched its latest campaign, #CheerForAllSports. Guided by the brand’s purpose to inspire generosity in people, the multichannel campaign aims to bring India together to cheer for the Indian athletes across other sports who will be playing during the same time as IPL. With this, the brand is taking another step forward to encourage India to share and participate in the happiness of others. This time, the brand is nudging that— ‘Har Indian team ki Khushi Mein Shaamil Hokar Dekho’, by supporting Indian athletes as they compete in wrestling, boxing, hockey, table tennis and other tournaments across the globe.
The idea #CheerForAllSports is also being manifested at the back of a tech-enabled engagement wherein the special INR 100 pack of Cadbury Dairy Milk— with a unique font at the front with each letter representing a different sport, comes with a QR code. This code, when scanned, will lead to a microsite with a calendar of other sporting events during the same period as the upcoming IPL season. This dedicated microsite allows users to sign up for reminders and includes links to watch and support India in other sports. Taking this a step further, the brand has made arrangements for screens to be put up at stadiums where Indian athletes will be playing, to showcase the people who join the stream to cheer for the Indian athletes. When a viewer joins the link shared via the microsite, they will join thousands more as they all come together to cheer for India— no matter where they are!
Speaking on the idea behind the campaign, Mr. Nitin Saini, Vice President, Marketing, Mondelez India said, “Over the years, Cadbury Dairy Milk has been successfully fostering the spirit of generosity through its heartfelt campaigns. We have been consistently shining a spotlight on the unacknowledged, such as the ground staff and women in sports. Therefore, this year, we are taking the idea of generosity a step forward to other sports with Cadbury Dairy Milk #CheerForAllSports campaign. In a cricket loving nation like India, laurels won by athletes of other sports can often go unnoticed. Through this campaign, we aim to change this narrative and get India to cheer for athletes across other sports. We hope that our campaign inspires consumers to participate in the happiness of talented Indian athletes, evoking a sense of acchai and mithaas around all of us.”
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, commented, “#CheerForAllSports is our labor of love that's been 8 months in the making. In India, cricket is nothing short of a religion. It enjoys fandom that in unfathomable. But there are countless sports and countless sportspersons that remain unacknowledged, no matter the glory they bring our nation. This IPL season, Cadbury Dairy Milk is proud to create a platform to help celebrate these unsung sports and their heroes. The biggest challenge was to conceptualize an entire ecosystem that would revolutionize how every Indian could easily cheer for and lend their support to all sports. This phygital ecosystem was painstakingly engineered through association with sporting federations to integrate live digital and on-ground fan experiences. #CheerForAllSports will help curate the season's sporting calendar on an immersive and experiential microsite where you can watch live games along with Yuvi and Bhaji, and most importantly, brings all of these fans right into the stadium to create a thundering cheer for our unsung heroes.”
Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head – West, Wavemaker India, further highlighted, “We are trying to achieve something ingenious. We will be leveraging the scale of IPL to get the cricket cheering audiences to #CheerForAllSports. For this we have partnered with Star Sports, Jio Cinema and some of the popular sports celebrities in India. We are excited about how our online platform will enable participation and support cricket audiences to virtually cheer for Indian team participating in other sports”
Along with the shorties with Yuvraj and Harbhajan who are seen celebrating the win for other sports, the brand through their main film also captured key Indian Table Tennis, Hockey, Wrestling and Boxing athletes including Sharath Kamal, Diya Chitale, Hardik Singh, Varun Kumar and Deepak Puniya. In the film, these accomplished athletes talk about their experience of winning glory for the country in an empty stadium, and how this affects every sportsman’s morale. The film also shows Yuvraj and Harbhajan talking about their experiences through their career, playing for a stadium of fans cheering them on, and how they would want the same for all athletes representing India. The film goes on to show what having fans by their side, supporting them would mean for athletes.
"As we all know, in India the popularity of other sports is not as much as cricket is. Through its #CheerForAllSports campaign, Cadbury Dairy Milk is encouraging people to cheer for Indian athletes from other sports, which is a positive change. Amongst the many sportspeople, the campaign features some stars like Sharath Kamal (TT), Varun Kumar, and Hardik Singh (Hockey). #CheerForAllSports will get these stars in the spotlight and generate more support for non-cricket sports! added Jigar Rambhia, COO, Sporjo.”
This unique campaign will be supported by a 360-degree approach, including on-ground and instore activations, along with OOH activations outside the cricket stadiums. Cadbury Dairy Milk will also bring this alive through partnerships on social media and platforms such as The Bharat Army and CricBuzz, along with influencer engagement, and strategic engagement on social media channels.
