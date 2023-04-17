In new film, Reliance Jewels captures 1000-year-old history of Thanjavur’s architecture
The film, by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, captures the beauty of Thanjavur, its architecture, its royal palace and its artistic traditions through the musical journey of two friends
On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Reliance Jewels & Scarecrow M&C Saatchi pay homage to Thanjavur – a mystical Kingdom and the cultural capital of spellbinding art and Dravidian architecture.
Along with Scarecrow M&C Saatchi for Reliance Jewels, this is the fifth comprehensive endeavour to narrate thousand-year-old stories of India’s cosmic art, dance, culture, traditions and heritage.
The campaign conceptualized by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi revolves around two young girls; a dance choreographer and her friend. The film captures the beauty of Thanjavur, its architecture, its royal palace and its artistic traditions through the musical journey of these two friends in precisely 3 minutes & 27 seconds.
The film has been produced by Sunil Nair of Thinkpot Productions with cinematography helmed by Harshvir Oberai, a renowned Cinepatographer known for Rocket Boys, Aarya, Navarasa.
The campaign also consists of print ads shot in the temples of Thanjavur by Tarun Khiwal, one of the most awarded and leading fashion photographers in India. The campaign also features product shoot which was shot by famous photographer Prathamesh Hembade.
Speaking of the campaign, Manish Bhatt, Founder Director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi added “It often takes a 3-hour long feature film to capture the 1000 years old history, the tradition, the rich heritage, the dance culture, the ancient musical instruments, the Carnatic music and the many facets of Thanjavur. The challenge and the most delightful part of this campaign was to encapsulate all of this in precisely 3 minutes and 27 seconds.
Sunil Nayak, CEO of Reliance Jewels, said, We are proud to present our Thanjavur collection this Akshaya Tritiya across India. It captures the essence of the rich heritage of Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu. Our thematic jewellery collections are an ode to the diverse culture of our country, and we are happy to continue our legacy with the launch of season 7.0. Our customers have always appreciated our thematic collections, and we are confident that they will love this one too.
The future of creativity is here: Goafest 2023’s theme
The Governing Council of the festival ha also been unveiled
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 3:15 PM | 5 min read
Advertising festival Goafest is all set to return for its 16th edition with power-packed sessions, and workshops led by internationally acclaimed speakers and industry stalwarts. As the industry gears up to celebrate excellence and discuss the future of creativity, Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club today announce the Governing Council and Committee Members for Goafest 2023.
Following is the complete list of Governing Council for Goafest 2023:
- Mr. Prasanth Kumar, President, Advertising Agencies Association of India and CEO, South Asia, GroupM
- Partha Sinha, President, Times of India Group and President of The Advertising Club
- Mr. Jaideep Gandhi, Chairman, Goafest 2023; Founder, Another Idea
- Mr. Mohit Joshi, Co-chair, Goafest 2023; CEO, Havas Media
- Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India & Chairman, The ABBYs Award Governing Council
- Ajay Kakar, Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club & Co-chair, The ABBYs Award Governing Council
- Ms. Anupriya Acharya, CEO South Asia, Publicis Groupe
- Mr. Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison
- Mr. Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman & CEO, FCB Group India
- Shashi Sinha, CEO-India, IPG Mediabrands
- Ajay Chandwani, Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club
- Malcolm Raphael, Senior Vice-President, The Times of India Group
The sub-committee members for Goafest 2023 from Advertising Agencies Association of India are:
- Content Committee Chairman: Mr. Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Media & OOH, Madison Communications
- Delegates Committee Chairman: Mr. Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison
- Creative Committee Chairman: Mr. Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman & CEO, FCB Group India
Creative Committee Joint Chairman: Ms. Anusha Shetty, Chairman & Group CEO, Grey Worldwide India
- Client Associations Chairman: Mr. Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Media Brands
- Client Associations Joint Chairman: Mr. Prasanth Kumar, CEO South Asia, Group M
- Advertising Associations Committee Chairman: Mr. Srinivasan K Swamy, Chairman & Managing Director, R K Swamy
- Events Committee Chairman: Mr. Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder & Chairman, RD&X Network
“We are blessed to have great leadership working together to make Goafest’23 a remarkable event. This year sees greater support and collaboration across the industry coming together. As always Goafest is a passion center and while we discuss greater opportunities across the industry and celebrate our great work am sure will push the boundaries as a collective team and achieve greater progress.” said Prasanth Kumar, President, Advertising Agencies Association of India and CEO, South Asia, GroupM.
On opening up delegate registrations for Goafest 2023, Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison said, "Goafest has earned its position as a destination that celebrates creative excellence in most disciplines in Communication in South Asia. We look forward to welcoming teams from across India, South Asia and indeed the globe to come and participate in Goafest as we exchange thoughts and discuss the future of Communication and increasing its Role and Accountability to the Marketer, further making way for growth of the Industry."
Presented by The Advertising Agencies Association of India and The Advertising Club, Goafest 2023 is scheduled to take place on 24th, 25th and 26th May, 2023 at Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa. Delegate registrations are now open on https://www.tecogis.com/goafest/client/Login.aspx
“With each edition of Goafest, India’s position in the global creative industry is only strengthened. Given the format and scale of Goafest, the festival has firmly positioned itself as the most sought-after creative festival in South Asia. With day-long sessions and masterclasses led by the brightest minds in the industry to evenings that honor and celebrate work that has set new benchmarks and trends, Goafest is the only festival of its kind in India and Asia that drives value, encourages creative excellence and discusses pertinent topics, aiding our industry’s growth. We look forward to hosting our industry colleagues and partners once again at Goafest” added Partha Sinha, President, Times of India Group and President of The Advertising Club.
Pushing the envelope further this year, the theme for the 16th edition of Goafest is ‘THE FUTURE OF CREATIVITY IS HERE!’. With advancements in technology, including machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing, the boundaries of creativity are being pushed further than ever before. There is a rise in innovative tools and technologies that enable new forms of creativity; for example, virtual and augmented reality (VR & AR) technologies are already opening up new avenues for artistic expression, allowing creators to build immersive, interactive experiences that blur the line between the physical and digital worlds.
Unveiling the theme, Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman & CEO, FCB Group India said, “Generative AI is pushing the boundaries of what is possible and opening new doors to creativity and innovation. This technology will allow our industry to explore newer ideas at a much faster pace and is likely to play a significant role in shaping the future of creativity. Inspired by this game-changing development, we have used Generative AI in the design process of our three-day festival. With sessions and masterclasses that deep-dive into the creative technology landscape, we are sure to re-envision how we collaborate with machines to bring transformative ideas to life. ‘THE FUTURE OF CREATIVITY IS HERE’ and Goafest 2023 is celebrating it. Will you be there?”
Changemaking technologies and the changemakers behind them are reshaping the world while creating a positive real-world impact on communities, societies, and countries. While some may worry that AI will replace human creativity, it is certain that it will instead be used to enhance and augment human creativity, leading to even more groundbreaking and innovative creations.
Ayushmann Khurrana takes on AC leak 'jugaads' in new ad for Godrej Appliances
The film is conceptualized by Creativeland Asia
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 2:38 PM | 3 min read
Godrej Appliances, part of Godrej & Boyce the flagship company of the Godrej Group has rolled out a witty television campaign for India’s first Leak-proof* split Air Conditioner. The film addresses the common yet unsolved problem of leaking ACs faced by AC users and presents the thoughtful innovation - Air Conditioners with Anti-Leak Technology.
Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, the film opens with him noticing water leaking out of the air conditioner and getting irritated with the sight. While watching the couple around him putting a diaper around their baby, he thinks of a jugaad to plug the leak – he sticks the diaper on the AC and shrugs at the confused couple. The TVC then cuts to him presenting the right solution – the latest Godrej Leak-proof AC with Anti-Leak Technology.
An estimated 85% AC consumers suffer from this issue at least once in the product's lifetime and consequently, the issue ranks amongst AC’s key concerns. However, no brand had offered a solution to this perennial problem. As a lasting solution to the leaking split AC woes, Godrej introduced its Leak-Proof Air Conditioners with Anti-Leak technology. The company has also filed a patent for this revolutionary technology, making it India’s first and the only one of its kind in the market. This AC also offers a host of other relevant technologies and features such as 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Technology that can be set basis the number of people in the room and help save energy, i-sense technology with remote sensing to deliver the desired cooling around the customer, powerful cooling even at 52°C with lower derating, inverter technology for power saving and ecofriendly R32 refrigerant among several others.
Speaking on the latest television campaign, Swati Rathi, Head – Marketing, Godrej Appliances said, “We found leaking ACs to be a common household problem faced by an estimated 85% AC consumers. Most of them resorted to ‘jugaad’ measures to live with this water leakage, but no brand had a permanent solution to it. Backed by the brand’s ethos of creating thoughtful products with relevant technology, we introduced this industry-first, patent applied Anti-Leak Technology in our AC and to communicate this disruptive proposition, we decided to take a quirky communication route in this TVC by showing a diaper stuck on the AC making for a memorable viewing. The initial response to the proposition and the communication has been very positive and we are confident this engaging film will help us build awareness for the new USP.”
The film is conceptualized by Creativeland Asia and is being aired across major electronic and online platforms. Commenting on this film, Anu Joseph, Co-Founder and Creative Vice Chairman, Creativeland Asia said, "There was never a real solution for leaky ACs, up until now. That's what we've highlighted in this satirical piece featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. This campaign that started with us promoting AC Diapers across social and digital, went viral from the word go. It stays true to the brand’s philosophy of ‘Things made thoughtfully’.”
Crompton TVC gets candid about energy savings
The TVC has been conceptualized by BBDO
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 12:37 PM | 2 min read
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has introduced a new campaign titled “Energy-saving ka waada, hawa adhuri nahin zyada”.
In a visually appealing film that clearly communicates the difference of air delivery felt by the protagonist, the campaign draws attention to Crompton’s innovative product superiority. Showcasing a fun, candid and playful visual of a girl under her BLDC fan, the campaign gives a hard-hitting take on the importance of superior air delivery while serving one’s requirements of energy savings.
Speaking about the brand’s latest TVC campaign, Pragya Bijalwan, CMO - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, “There are BLDC fans in the market and they do deliver energy savings, however, when we went to the consumers, we understood that while they are looking for savings on their electricity bill, the core need still remains ‘air delivery’. The consumer is not ready to compromise on the category hygiene. Through this campaign, we intend to communicate this very thought of Crompton’s product performance by highlighting the superior air delivery and innovative technology that goes behind making our energy efficient ceiling fans. Our campaign encourages the consumer to see the difference of results between a regular BLDC Fan and Crompton’s ActivBLDC Fan, where the protagonist of the film experiences comfort with ActivBLDC fans. We are very pleased to launch this campaign that captures and communicate Crompton’s innovative ActivBLDC fans which delivers Full-on energy savings and Full-on air delivery.”
The TVC has been conceptualized by BBDO. The 360-degree campaign will be launched on television and will further be amplified across multi-media platforms like Digital, Instore etc.
Hemant Shringy, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO India said, "This one's an eye opener. And an essential piece of information when we're all moving towards energy-efficient fans. Because if a fan saves energy but compromises on its core, the air itself, then it's really doing half the job. And that's what we've tried to highlight in the communication. Crompton, with its innovation and its pursuit to offer nothing but the best to its users, is again one step ahead, by offering ActivBLDC, while others are still lagging behind."
Delhi HC tells HUL to scrub Domex ad clean of Harpic references
A single-judge bench reiterated that a false ad campaign could cause damage to Reckitt's reputation without affecting HUL
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 11:30 AM | 2 min read
The Delhi High Court has weighed in on the Domex versus Harpic case, siding again with the latter in its verdict. A single-judge bench has upheld the HC's decision that Hindustan Unilever Limited's ad for Domex will be broadcast only after removing any references to rival Recikitt's Harpic.
The hearing was based on an appeal by HUL against the single judge's decision dated November 9, 2021.
Justices Vibhu Bakhru and Amit Mahajan reiterated that a false ad campaign could cause damage to Reckitt's reputation without affecting HUL. Hence, the latter is free to advertise its product without any references to Harpic.
The Domex vs Harpic ad
Back in 2021, HUL released an ad campaign for Domex featuring actresses Divyanka Tripathi (Hindi) and Revathi (Tamil), questioning rival Harpic's efficiency as a toilet cleaner brand.
Reckitt approached the High Court claiming that HUL’s advertising campaign for Domex “disparages and denigrates" its product Harpic in its latest ad. Domex claimed that it was better than Reckitt's Harpic in combating odour.
The court held that while an advertiser can embellish the qualities of its products and its claims, it cannot claim that its competitor's products are inferior. “Thus, it is not open for an advertiser to say ‘my goods are better than X’s, because X’s are absolutely rubbish’. Puffery and Hyperbole to some extent have an element of untruthfulness,” the court said.
APAC’s contribution gives us a big seat at the global table: Tony Harradine
The APAC CEO of OMG talks about the expectations from his team, how APAC has featured high on the list of new business wins of the group, and more
By Neeta Nair | Apr 17, 2023 8:24 AM | 7 min read
Over a month ago, the IMF declared that India and China are together expected to contribute more than half of global growth this year, and the rest of Asia will contribute an additional quarter. This puts the spotlight on the Asia Pacific region, and also raises the question: will it be the moonbeam for advertising giants who are capable of rising to the occasion here?
We find out from Tony Harradine, CEO, Asia Pacific, Omnicom Media Group, who, in an in-depth conversation with Neeta Nair, Associate Editor of IMPACT Magazine, talks about the expectations from his team, how APAC has featured high on the list of new business wins of the group namely ACKO and Electrolux in India to Unilab in Philippines, Vitasoy in China etc., and how every single country in the region has managed to take the bull by the horns and well exceeded the pre-pandemic levels as far as performance is concerned.
Edited Excerpts
To what extent is APAC considered a growth engine for holding companies and how soon do you see it overtake the revenue contribution of North America and Europe for Omnicom Media Group
I'd say inevitably, there's always going to be high expectations from Asia Pacific from a growth perspective. Regardless of global economic circumstances, you always want your organization and the region you are leading to be setting the pace. It’s human nature. There has been a slowdown in parts of the globe with consistent themes of inflationary pressures, market correction for tech stocks, house pricing, stabilization decline, and bank closures, depending on which part of the world you're in. Several weeks have passed in the US which may be a little too reminiscent for those of us who remember the beginning of the 2008 global financial crisis. But even as everybody continues to keep a close eye on whether the interest will continue to rise or will it top out, only time will tell what happens. We have our business targets in APAC, and they always tend to be aggressive. We always want to overdeliver when necessary. We're an ambitious and highly-driven team.
Globally, it's recognized that APAC has a significant opportunity to drive growth. It's a great region to be part of. And, within APAC, India is one of the standout markets. The Indian market, as we can see, is on a great trajectory. Now, it's the fifth largest from a GDP perspective, overtaking the UK. So, we are very confident about it. We also know that in India, digital adoption remains high and fast-paced. The market adapts to change quickly. It is leading innovation. Moreover, the sheer size means that any evolutionary change or development happens at an extreme scale. So, it is certainly safe to say that expectations from APAC are very high, but it would be difficult for me to comment if and when it will be seen overtaking the US.
From the Omnicom Media Group perspective, what is the overall APAC contribution, and where does India stand?
It would be fair to say that the expectations and ambitions for APAC as an important part of our global delivery remain extremely strong.
Its size and contribution not only give us a big seat at the global table, but today, we also have a lot of iconic Asia-based brands that are spearheading the relationship from the region. These would include brands like LG, Singapore Airlines and many others. Some of the largest global brands that we represent over index here in APAC. North Asia is huge in luxury and auto brands. So, in short, I’d say that we are well placed, we're delivering, we have a very ambitious management team, both regionally as well as in India.
OMD recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, and it's even more special for Asia because Hong Kong is where it started its first full-service operation. How has the agency evolved and what is the measure of its success in your opinion?
It has evolved tremendously. Historically, OMD has been the bigger entity in terms of number of clients and scouts. It has consistently topped the order of the world's largest media agencies in billings. It's a market leader. And, with that comes a lot of responsibility. It has constantly been under the watch of the market.
Arguably sometimes the bigger you are, the harder it is to adapt or change. But I'd say OMD has countered that and testament to it is our new global leader’s rise to his position while running the OMD business. This adaptability also puts us in a position to pivot such a large organization to one that is extremely focused on outcomes and approach for clients by keeping data-driven capabilities and technology at the heart of all that we do.
OMD has evolved tremendously over the last 25 years, and continues to be a pivotal part of Omnicom at large.
OMD is clearly the superstar of Omnicom Media Group. But PHD, though an older agency, is still smaller. Do you think it needs to be more aggressive?
I'd say, PHD does have a fairly unique positioning. It has very much of a challenger mindset even today. They've done very well to land globalized complex businesses in recent years, even though you’d put it under the banner of an Omnicom win. A lot of the capabilities that powered those wins were derived from the PHD team. And I would certainly put Chanel in that bracket as it relates to APAC. Diageo would be another. So, they do well. But they've got some ground to cover because OMD is a very large agency for us globally and in APAC. But in terms of the split between the two, PHD has certainly caught up. We have very strong and ambitious management. We've got great teams around the regions and markets. So their success is an ongoing story.
In 2021, Omnicom increased its global headcount from 7,600 to 71,700 after losing around 6,000 roles in 2022. Does the increase in the staff numbers underline the swift recovery of advertising and reinforce the faith in agencies?
It does, without a doubt. Obviously, the swing in headcount was driven by the unprecedented moment in time for us, rather, for all businesses because of the Covid pandemic. Businesses have to act in real-time to adjust to that environment. And we were very open to the teams about what we needed to do in order to meet our client's needs at that time. One important thing to remember when you're in a servicing-based business is that you have to be responsive to the clients that you ultimately work for.
That being said, you also want to preserve as many jobs as you can. But there are obvious challenges when you're resetting a few things. From a business perspective, the pandemic gave rise to the need to adapt to our surroundings. It also made us consider some of the costs, such as travel, that we perhaps took for granted. We obviously took a view on those things as well. Having been in the role only for a few years prior to the pandemic, it was a steep learning curve for me and for everybody involved.
What have we achieved from that? I'd say we probably jumped 10 years from the toughest standpoint. We've learned to build more flexible operational models and working practices that provide agility for clients. We've learned to lean into new technologies to better connect our markets. This has arguably brought us all closer as a leadership unit and as a holistic region. However, balance is important, otherwise it's quick for people to lose connectivity to the business.
Overall, I think, Covid added more complexity to an ecosystem that was already quite complex, and is now further lending itself to a very diverse and interesting work life for people that are in the agency game today. We're more relevant than ever as a result of the challenges that ensued around the pandemic.
We are in the run-up to Cannes, which is probably the busiest period for all agencies. Which are the big campaigns that you are betting on this year?
There can be a surprise here. There's a lot actually. It’s difficult for me to pick one. I think it's going to be a great year at Cannes this time.
UBON release campaign with Tiger Shroff
The campaign is titled ‘Seedhi baat no bakwas’
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 16, 2023 10:00 AM | 1 min read
UBON, a gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand, has announced its collaboration with actor Tiger Shroff for its latest campaign, SEEDHI BASS NO BAKWASS (#BornToBeFree). The campaign aims to empower the youth of India and inspire them to break free from any boundaries that may be holding them back.
The collaboration with Tiger Shroff is aimed at reaching out to the youth of India and conveying the message that they are born to be free. Tiger Shroff, known for his youthful energy and dynamic personality, is the perfect fit for UBON's campaign. His popularity among the youth will help in spreading the message of SEEDHI BASS NO BAKWASS to a wider audience, the company said.
Mandeep Arora, Managing Director of UBON, said, "We are thrilled to have Tiger Shroff on board with us for this campaign. He is the perfect fit for our brand's tagline, 'Born to be Free', and resonates with the youth of the nation. Our brand has developed a greater bass product with new technology, and we want to highlight that aspect through this collaboration. We are confident that our partnership with Tiger Shroff will create a lasting impact and inspire the youth to break free from societal constraints."
In Titan Raga’s new TVC, Alia Bhatt urges women to be unapologetically themselves
The film has been created by Ogilvy, Bangalore
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 15, 2023 9:36 AM | 2 min read
Raga by Titan, a woman watch brand, has announced the launch of its latest campaign, Love Yourself Boldly. Featuring actress Alia Bhatt, the new TVC urges women to unapologetically be themselves.
The film captures Alia Bhatt adorned in vibrant power-glam and minimalistic-chic looks, symbolizing the proudly fashionable and boldly independent, modern day woman. Adopting a light-hearted and buoyant tone, the actor is seen picking up Raga watches, each symbolic of a distinctive feature and talking about the judgements society makes, regardless of one’s choices. She goes on to pose a compelling question with the adage “Par in sab ki wajah se, khud se pyar karna chhod doge kya?” prompting women to rise beyond people’s opinions and unabashedly live life on their own terms, all this, while representing Titan Raga as a contemporary, artful, unprejudiced companion. Creative incorporation of the legendary Titan symphony elevates the message and tops off the campaign on a memorable note.
Sirish Chandrashekar, Marketing Head at Titan, said, "We are thrilled to launch the #LoveYourselfBoldly campaign which aligns with the brand’s continued endeavour to normalise a woman’s choice to put herself above all else. The philosophy is reflective in the evolution of our product designs and powerful storytelling, that has found strong resonance with young contemporary women of today. Having broken several preconceptions in her own journey, Alia Bhatt is an ideal choice to augment the message of the campaign.”
Puneet Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy South, said, “Isn’t it great when a fabulous brand asset, like the Titan tune, can be adapted and used creatively to convey different messages and connect with audiences in new ways? In this case, it delivers a bold ‘no’ in the face of the judgments the world throws at you. Only when you love yourself boldly, can you confidently reject these judgments to cultivate self-love.”
