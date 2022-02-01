SBI Life releases TVC to unveil new brand identity

SBI Life Insurance has unveiled its reimagined ‘Brand Identity’, which is a unique expression of the brand’s core belief i.e. ‘Independence in thinking’.

Brand consultancy Chlorophyll has closely worked with SBI Life on the rebranding exercise. Deciphering the changing societal value system, consequent evolution of individual attitudes and accordingly align the iconic brand SBI Life, to address and serve the changing aspirations of new India.

SBI Life’s brand line has also been redefined to ‘Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye’ that showcases the insurers’ unique attempt at enabling individuals to explore their own ‘wants’ while securing the ‘needs’ of their loved ones. SBI Life’s brand assets have also been redesigned aligning with the insurer’s unique identity, combining the strong lineage of the parent brand identity with a modern wordmark ‘Life’.

The new SBI Life brand symbolizes individualism and enables individuals to strike a balance between their own wants and their family’s needs, which sits perfectly with the lives of today’s consumer. This re-imagined ‘Brand Identity’ features vibrant colour scheme and fonts, an inspiring brand line and a bold ‘L’ shaped brand device which denotes both ‘Life insurance’ and ‘Liberation’.

A new sonic brand identity has also been devised to create a deep multisensory experience, thereby amplifying the overall brand experience for all stakeholders. The musical logo (MOGO), which is a delightful symphony encapsulating modern and forward-looking sounds was developed by ‘BrandMusiq’. SBI Life has also launched a heart-warming digital video showcasing how individuals are embracing life in pursuit of individual aspirations without compromising on familial responsibilities.

The digital video encapsulates the emotions of a young man who taking a step towards one of the most decisive milestone in life, of getting married. The video describes the seven vows he promises to take with his partner along with a vow for himself, to retain his individualistic identity. One of the vow talks about sharing all his belongings with his better half, along with a vow to self, to continue pursuing his aspirations.

Speaking about SBI Life’s re-imagined brand identity, Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communications and CSR, SBI Life said, “Brand SBI Life is not limited to a re-imagined identity or a TVC, fundamentally it is an entire belief system that we all live by, it is an experience that our customers and stakeholders remember us for. Our extensive research comprising countless conversations with consumers, business partners, employees and other stakeholders have indicated to a new evolving individualistically determined India. The consumer of this new India, expects insurance to be an enabler, in their pursuit of individualistic ambitions, which is way beyond the role of a mere financial tool. Aligning SBI Life’s brand journey to the evolving consumer attitude in the new India, we’ve undertaken a strategic rebranding exercise, where we envisage brand SBI Life to play the role of an ‘enabler’ for the consumer to follow their own individualistic aspirations, while simultaneously taking care of the needs of their loved ones.” He further added, “The brand’s core i.e. ‘Independence in thinking’ is our anchor, that guides all of our actions, behaviour and communication with our stakeholders. With the re-imagined brand SBI Life, we hope to serve the needs of our consumers and fuel aspirations of the new India.”

Kiran Khalap, Co-Founder, Chlorophyll Brand Consultancy, said: "The challenge was like a four-way tight rope walk. Find one single insight that could make the brand relevant to metro-millennials, retain the loyalty of tier two and three towns, put distance between SBI Life and others and finally, give SBI Life a distinct identity. We found it, thanks to the patience of the team.”

Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officers, Mullen Lintas India said, “The new brand philosophy of SBI Life “Karo poore apne iraade, apno se kiye sabhi vaade” is about fulfilling your dreams and passions while keeping your promises to your loved ones, not losing self for the sake of our responsibilities. We wanted to craft a story that captured the essence of the ‘vaade’ and ‘iraade’ through the eyes of an individual at a stage in life of change, where one is ready to take the next step of having a life partner or starting a family. The first story captures the beautiful moments of reflection in the mind of the protagonist, who vows to keep his individual dreams alive as he readies to become a family man. SBI Life gives wings to these dreams and aspirations, both for the family as well as the individual”.

'BrandMusiq is delighted to have created the sonic identity for SBI Life. In this transactional digital age, sonic branding adds an emotional dimension to a brand's identity, thus creating a deeper connection with the target audience. SBI Life wished to communicate its empathetic understanding of the customer's life stage, at the same time projecting itself as a modern, innovative brand. We created a warm, instantly hummable melody and embellished it with instrumentation that evoked the brand's modern digital avatar,” said Rajeev Raja, Founder & Soundsmith, BrandMusiq.

