SBI General Insurance uses father-daughter bond to deliver message of empowerment

SBI General Insurance has launched a film on the occasion of Father’s Day. The film shares the message of empowerment focusing on the father-daughter bond.

The film highlights the unbreakable bond between a father and a daughter and portrays how he works hard not only to protect her and give her a secure future, but also empowers her and strengthens her resolve to pursue her dreams and aspirations. He supports her dare to dream attitude and nurtures her efforts to carve her own unique path to success. He continues to teach her the true values of independence and to fight for what she believes in, driving the message of living life on her terms rather than adhering to the straitjacketed and sometimes outdated social constructs of society.

“Fathers are always extra special in daughters’ lives. They are their children’s first teachers, sometimes their first sport coaches, pillar of guidance and best friends while growing up. They are also the first supporters to give shape to their children’s dreams. This is what SBI General wanted to focus on while creating the digital film for Fathers’ Day. The company also wants to drive the point home that fathers also inculcate a sense of independence and resilience so daughters can live life on their own terms. This is also an attempt to open people’s minds about the capabilities of daughters and tap into their full potential to pursue their dreams,” the company said.

