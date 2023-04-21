Rohit Sharma named brand ambassador of JioCinema

Emmanuel Upputuru, Founder of Efgh Brand Innovations, Sabyasachi Mitter, Founder and Managing Director, ibs + Fulcro and Bobby Pawar, Chairman and CEO, Havas Group India, join as Jury Chair for Green Abby category, Jury Chair of Technology category, and Jury Chair of Static Print respectively, at The ABBY One Show Awards 2023.

Emmanuel Upputuru, Founder of Efgh Brand Innovations, has joined the Abby One Show Awards Jury 2023 to chair the Green Abby category.

Emmanuel was earlier CCO, Cheil, Founder of ITSA and NCD, Publicis Advertising. He has won a rich haul of Cannes Lions, One Show pencils, D&AD, Adfest, London International and many Abby One Show Awards. He has been ranked India’s Hottest Creative by Campaign Brief Asia in 2003-2004.

Emmanuel has been on prestigious juries like D&AD, Adfest, London international etc. He led Cheil to 4th hottest position at Abby One Show in 2022,and also helped the agency win the title of Digital and Branded Content agency of the year at the Abby One Show in 2022 apart from winning their first Effie Gold,

Emmanuel considers his biggest success to be mixing oil and water: the traditional ATL prima donnas, and the digital natives, who were previously separate teams; he has integrated them into one big team.

Today, Emmanuel uses technology as a medium and calls Data as his boss.

Sabyasachi Mitter, Founder and Managing Director, ibs + Fulcro, has been appointed the Jury Chair of Technology category at the Abby One Show Awards 2023.

Sabyasachi is an alumni of IIMC with a career spanning 27 years with over 20 years as an entrepreneur. He is the founder of ibs and Fulcro two of India’s leading digital agencies.

In his expansive career, Sabyasachi has worked with over 100 marquee brands across industries. With over 250 awards, 17 times agency of the year and the Grand Prix at the ABBY, Sabyasachi has demonstrated thought leadership in delivering award winning campaigns for some of the most iconic brands of the country.

Sabyasachi says, “The Abby One Show Awards is without doubt the gold standard of the advertising awards in India. With technology becoming ubiquitous in marketing and communication and CX becoming a critical lever of business success, the Technology category at the Abby One Show awards is really the one to watch out for.”

Bobby Pawar, Chairman and CEO, Havas Group India, will be on the Static Print jury of Abby One Show Awards 2023.

Bobby Pawar is among the most awarded creatives from India, with over 400 local and international metals. He was IAA India’s Creative Agency Leader of the Year (2021) and Campaign Asia’s Creative Person of the Year (2011) for India and South Asia.

Prior to joining Havas Group, Bobby spent five and half years at Publicis, where his mandate was to turn around the agency. During his stint, Publicis created some of the country’s most talked about and effective campaigns.

Before this he was the Chief Creative Officer at JWT, where he made a marked difference in the agency’s creative product.

Bobby also spent four and half year as the CCO of DDB Mudra Group. There he was tasked with the raising creative bar across many disciplines; digital, experiential and media. As a result, he transformed the group into one of the hottest agencies in the country.

Bobby says “I am thrilled to be on the Abby One Show Jury in a category I love which is Print. I look forward to raising the bar further in this prestigious award show."

Bobby has worked for seven years in the United States. He had long stints at Ogilvy, New York and BBDO, Chicago. One of his films ran on the Superbowl. It was also featured in the MoMA and nominated for an Emmy.