Rishabh Pant bats for term insurance in HDFC Life’s campaign
The campaign has been conceptualized by Leo Burnett
HDFC Life has collaborated with cricketer Rishabh Pant to create a compelling campaign aimed at driving the need for term insurance. The objective of the campaign is to encourage individuals to financially secure their loved ones against unforeseen circumstances.
The campaign serves as a powerful reminder of the fact that life is unpredictable and seldom gives second chances. This makes it necessary for one to prepare beforehand to enable their loved ones bounce back from any challenge that life throws their way.
The film showcases the real-life story of Rishabh Pant, his numerous accomplishments, moments of happiness and the experience that taught him the biggest lesson of his life.
Speaking about his association with the campaign, Rishabh Pant said, “I am happy to be associated with HDFC Life for this campaign. Life is unpredictable, and HDFC Life has been at the forefront of encouraging people to financially secure themselves and their families against life’s uncertainties. Life insurance is a financial product that not only acts as a safety net but also enables us to continue the journey ahead with a sense of pride.”
Vishal Subharwal, Chief Marketing Officer and Group Head - Strategy, HDFC Life added, “The film captures the true essence of life while bringing the spotlight on the core benefit of term life insurance. We hope that the powerful real-life story of Rishabh Pant, a role model for many and a world-class athlete, serves as a pertinent example to make one realise the uncertainties of life and the need for financial protection. Most Indian households find it hard to sustain their living standards in the absence of adequate life insurance cover. We sincerely hope that this campaign will educate and inspire more individuals to secure their families with Term Insurance.”
Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia said, “The pandemic has left us with a false sense of invincibility. With this campaign we wanted to reiterate that not everyone gets a second chance at life. The biggest mistake we can make is to not learn from our mistakes and to bring home the message of unpredictability. We drew inspiration from the real-life incident of cricketer Rishabh Pant where he survived a near-fatal road accident. Our campaign breaks the illusion of invincibility and reiterates the importance of financial planning.”
The campaign will be available across multi-media platforms – Television, Digital, Print, and Outdoor.
Tata 1mg Labs unveils ‘Trust What You See’ campaign
The campaign is executed by dentsu X
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 9, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Tata 1mg Labs, a diagnostics chain of pathology labs, in association with dentsu X India, has launched the ‘Trust What You See’ campaign. The campaign aims to highlight the accuracy involved in processes and quality checks of samples at labs. It further emphasizes the brand’s commitment to delivering accurate and reliable diagnostics services.
dentsu X, the media agency from dentsu India, managed the media planning strategy for the campaign, through innovative print frames to blend the campaign video into the publications.
The campaign offers an exclusive inside tour of the world-class facilities and processes of the state-of-the-art National Reference Lab in Delhi. It highlights the stringent quality standards followed for each sample at Tata 1mg Labs. Dr. Prashant Nag, MBBS, MD (Pathology) & Clinical Head, Tata 1mg Labs, explains the quality assurance processes, addressing common queries & concerns pertaining to the handling and processing of samples.
Dr. Prashant Nag added, “Bringing Care to Health – is at the heart of everything we do at Tata 1mg Labs. With our ‘Trust What You See’ Campaign, we aim to provide our customers transparency and peace of mind when it comes to their diagnostic needs. By showcasing our meticulous lab processes and expert team, we want to assure our customers that their samples are taken care of using best-in-class quality standards & norms and that their health is in safe hands.”
Saurabh Shrivastava, Senior Partner and National Business Growth, dentsu X said, “We take great pride in being a part of this initiative. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our network’s core values of forward-thinking and innovation.”
TM Music launches fan anthem for MS Dhoni
‘Mahi hai toh Mumkin Hai’ talks of the admiration and love that each cricket fan holds for the cricketer
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 12:41 PM | 1 min read
Inspired by the countless instances where victory seemed unattainable, yet Dhoni's firm spirit proved that with him, everything is possible, this anthem became a resounding chant across the nation: "Mahi hai to Mumkin hai."
It reflects the unwavering admiration and unconditional love that each cricket fan holds in their heart for the enigmatic captain. Just like a majestic lion on the field, Dhoni's presence invokes a sense of power, bravery, and determination, making the entire nation exclaim, "Mahi maar raha hai."
TM Music is thrilled to announce the release of a unique composition titled "Mahi hai to Mumkin Hai," dedicated to the legendary cricketer MS Dhoni. This unique composition by the talented Vasudev Gandharv, soulfully sung by Vasudev & Danish Ahmed, and beautifully penned by the renowned lyricist Vasudev Gandharv, pays homage to his countless contributions to the nation through this powerful and captivating song.
Oswaal Books onboards ‘Jeetu Bhaiya’ as ambassador
The company has signed actor Jitendra Kumar for a two-year partnership
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 10:31 AM | 1 min read
Oswaal Books has announced the appointment of Jitendra Kumar, popularly known as Jeetu Bhaiya, as its brand ambassador.
The two-year partnership between Oswaal Books and Jitendra Kumar aims to inspire and empower students by making education an engaging and enjoyable journey. Jeetu Bhaiya's association with Oswaal Books will further strengthen the brand's commitment to providing high-quality educational resources that cater to the evolving needs of students.
Speaking on the collaboration, Naresh Jain, MD, Oswaal Books, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are delighted to welcome Jitendra Kumar as the brand ambassador for Oswaal Books. Jitendra's versatility, authenticity, and deep connection with the youth align perfectly with our vision of transforming the way students perceive and approach their academic journey. Through this association, we aim to foster a love for learning and provide students with the tools they need to excel in their educational pursuits."
Services & auto sectors take top 2 slots in advertising on Print in Jan-Mar ’23
According to the TAM Print advertising report, Maruti Suzuki India has emerged as the biggest advertiser in the category
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 9:13 AM | 2 min read
Maruti Suzuki India has emerged as the biggest advertiser in print for the January to March 2023 period. According to the TAM advertising report for the print sector, the company ascended to the top position in this period. It was on the third spot in the same period last year.
Also, over 58,000 advertisers chose to advertise on print in this period.
As per the report, advertisers like Honda Motorcycle & Scooter, Bajaj Auto, MG Motor India and Torque Pharma were the new entrants in the top ten list of advertisers. Interestingly, out of the top ten advertisers, five of them belonged to the auto sector. SBS Biotech descended to the fourth position in this period.
The report stated that the ad space per publication in Jan-Mar'23 increased by 7% compared to Jan-Mar’22. Also, ad space in first quarter of 2023 increased by 6% compared to Jan-Mar '21.
Services and the auto sectors retained their first and second positions during Jan-Mar’23 as compared to Jan-Mar’22.
Meanwhile, the top three sectors together accounted for 43% share of ad space in Print in Jan-Mar’23.
Among the top brands list, Fiitjee ascended to the first position this year and LIC descended to third during Jan-Mar’23. Also, Lotus365.Com and Kuhl Stylish Fans were the exclusive brands in the top 10 List in Jan-Mar’23. During this period, over 68000 brands advertised on print.
Over 270 categories registered positive growth. As per the record, two-wheelers and cars witnessed the highest growth in terms of ad space difference in Jan-Mar’23 over Jan-Mar’22.
The ecom-gaming category witnessed the highest growth among the top 10 i.e. 3.3 Times in Jan-Mar’23.
Furthermore, over 36000 advertisers and 46000 brands were exclusively promoted during Jan-Mar’23 in Print compared to Jan-Mar’22. Aura Services N V and Lotus365.Com were the top exclusive advertiser and brand respectively in Jan-Mar’23.
Indian adland and UN Women take on gender stereotypes in advertising
The #YouDontSeeMe campaign was launched by the Unstereotype Alliance, a collaborative platform convened by UN Women
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 2:30 PM | 3 min read
A new campaign by UN Women and industry partners aims to tackle the persistent problem of gender stereotypes in Indian advertising. The #YouDontSeeMe campaign was launched on 6 July in the financial hub Mumbai by the Unstereotype Alliance, a collaborative platform convened by UN Women.
"We fully recognize the power and influence of the advertising industry and the advertisers that shape the industry when it comes to stirring positive social norms change,” said UN Women India Country Representative Susan Ferguson. “UN Women is excited to partner with the Alliance to challenge and advance the ways women are represented.”
India’s advertising industry faces concerns regarding gender-stereotypical portrayals of men and women. Around 87 per cent of Indian respondents to a recent survey said that women are typically portrayed in traditional roles in their country’s media, and 86 per cent said the same of the portrayal of men.
The primary objective of #YouDontSeeMe campaign is to shed light on gender portrayals in the media while emphasising the disparity between on-screen and real-life experiences. This campaign aims to use the power of advertising to transmit gender-positive messages across print, digital and out-of-home media.
The two-month campaign will be rolled out across India, with further launches planned in New Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Hyderabad reaching around 10 million individuals.
The #YouDontSeeMe campaign was developed by Unstereotype Alliance India Chapter members GREY Agency, with media outreach support from WPP and IPG Mediabrands India through their media agencies, GroupM and Lodestar UM. Lodestar UM, an IPG Mediabrands India network agency, is making a valuable contribution by providing media buying support and collaborating through free media partnerships for the campaign.
Apoorva Bapna, chief culture officer, WPP India, said: “It is imperative that all stakeholders come together to create an ecosystem that promotes gender equality across the board. Unstereotype Alliance in India has made significant progress by bringing together brands, agencies, and policy makers to advance gender equality through empowering business practices and positive messaging.”
Manisha Kapoor, chief executive and secretary general of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), stated: “ASCI is a founding ally of UA's Indian Chapter and has made significant contributions on this subject. Notable contributions include reports such as GenderNext and GenderGains, and guidelines on harmful gender stereotypes. The #YouDontSeeMe campaign is aimed to encourage progressive gender depiction and breaking free from limiting traditional roles.”
Aditi Mishra, chief executive of Lodestar UM, said: "We are delighted to partner with the #YouDontSeeMe campaign and contribute to its mission of challenging gender stereotypes in advertising. At Lodestar UM, we believe in using the power of media to drive positive change and promote inclusivity. By leveraging our media buying expertise, we aim to create impactful campaigns that resonate with audiences and help reshape perceptions. Together with the Unstereotype Alliance, we are committed to advancing gender equality and fostering a more inclusive media landscape."
Members of the Unstereotype Alliance in India have conducted insightful studies and market research such as GenderNext study by ASCI, Gender Equality Attitudes Study by Kantar, Gender Portrayals in Advertising report by GDI & UNICEF, which have identified existing gender stereotypes in advertising, and emphasized the need to break free from them.
Amazon India launches third edition of #AmazonGotMyBack campaign
The campaign focuses on situations where customers needed something urgently or at a remote location and Amazon got their back with on-time delivery
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 1:34 PM | 2 min read
Ahead of Prime Day 2023, Amazon India has announced the third edition of its campaign #AmazonGotMyBack with a brand film to showcase the convenience it offers to customers across India.
#AmazonGotMyBack is a campaign that calls for customers’ unique experiences of how Amazon's reach, combined with on-time and reliable deliveries has helped them in a time of need.
Amazon India’s significant investment in strengthening its network has enabled Amazon to deliver customer packages to 100% of the serviceable pin codes in India and have continued to invest in speed with expansion of 1-day, Same Day and Faster Than Same Day network.
The campaign focuses on situations where customers needed something urgently or at a remote location and Amazon got their back with its on-time delivery and widespread reach. The campaign film shares the stories of two protagonists – Rajan, a café owner from Manali and Sonia Kotak, a mom influencer who are both Amazon customers. The film simultaneously highlights the real challenges both individuals faced initially and how Amazon got their back when they needed it the most.
The digital film shows Rajan, owner of Dylan’s Café in Manali, delve upon how he was discouraged by people when he decided to open a café in Manali. While, Sonia Kotak, a mom influencer who extensively travels with her daughter, Raahat, was asked by people how she would arrange thing that her daughter needs while travelling. The film further shows that while Rajan faced certain challenges for a few years, he was able to source the finest coffee variants and other ingredients for his café, from across the country through Amazon. “Ek pal ke liye laga tha ke life ho jayegi a little off track, lekin fir yaad aaya #AmazonGotMyBack,” says Rajan in the film. Similarly, the film shows how Sonia relied on Amazon to get everything delivered across different locations for Raahat, while travelling together. "Rahi baat Raahat ki zarooraton ki, uske liye Amazon hai na,” adds Sonia.
Talking about the third edition of the #AmazonGotMyBack campaign, Dr. Karuna Shankar Pande, Director, Amazon Logistics, India says, “At Amazon, we constantly strive to make the delivery experience convenient for our customers through our unparalleled reach in the hinterlands of the country with reliable and on-time deliveries. #AmazonGotMyBack campaign gives all of us, especially our associates who work behind the scenes across operations network, an opportunity to see real and unique experiences of our customers.”
Tata Tiscon enlists help of 'friendly neighbourhood engineer' to promote TMT rebar
The new campaign conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson India
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 2:47 PM | 2 min read
While building a home is a dream for many Indians, the home-building category is a very low-involvement one. People spend a lot of time choosing a home design, or on the interiors, whereas procuring building materials is generally a decision left to the contractor. The science of the category, too, is not easy to understand for the common man. Hence, most purchases are driven by fringe benefits rather than real product benefits.
Tata Tiscon, a TMT rebar brand from the house of Tata Steel, has released a new campaign conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson India to address this concern. Focused on the latest range of 550SD rebars, the 360-degree campaign is built around a set of 3 TVCs where a friendly, neighbourhood engineer educates the home builders and urges them to make an informed purchase decision. Because, only when one digs a little deeper, does one realize that Tata Tiscon 550SD is a much superior TMT rebar.
Speaking of the campaign TVS Shenoy, Chief Commercial Officer, Long Products, Tata Steel, says, “Tata Tiscon has always strived to enable our customers to have a joyful home building experience. This campaign attempts to guide our customers in making informed choices as they build their dream homes.”
S Karthik Narayanan, Chief of Marketing & Sales, Tata Tiscon, says, “It is unfair to expect individual homebuilders to have a thorough understanding of technical specifications required for selection of the right rebar. Hence, it is important for us to guide them in a consumer-centric manner without overloading them with industry-specific terminologies”.
Vijay Jacob Parakkal, Managing Partner, East and South, Wunderman Thompson India, further added, “As the creative and strategy partner for Tata Tiscon right from its inception, our communication approach has mirrored that of a trusted confidant, a source of wisdom, and an invaluable guide for our consumers. Amidst a sea of celebrity-driven promotions saturating our industry, we have recognized that the engineer reigns supreme as the ultimate luminary. Consequently, we have chosen to elevate the engineer to the forefront of our brand, acknowledging their unparalleled technical knowledge and expertise upon which we all rely.”
Arjun Mukherjee, VP & Sr. Executive Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson Kolkata, commented, “Many brands use scientists and engineers to establish the superiority of their product. We made a twist to this format by making the expert an in-house, and next-door voice of advice. The stories are set in small-town India, with endearing characters that drive home the technical argument, simply.”
