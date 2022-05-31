Redmi India and The Great Khali come together for new campaign

Redmi India has announced the launch of its new campaign #DeshkeSmartphone with former World Heavy Weight champion Dalip Singh Rana a.k.a The Great Khali.

The new campaign features a series of three humorous videos on the newly launched Redmi 10A and Redmi10 undergoing “The Khali” tests.

The three fun and quirky campaign videos are centered around the affordability, durability, performance, and display of Redmi 10 series. The videos highlight various trials and experiments that The Great Khali undertakes to test the durability and strength of these smartphones. Redmi 10A and Redmi 10 come out to be the best #DeskkeSmartphone as The Great Khali tests and approves them as seen in the campaign videos. The campaign has been conceptualized by DDB Mudra.

Commenting on the campaign, Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India said, “At Redmi India, our focus is to make technology more accessible to consumers across the country. With a vision to democratize the smartphone market, we constantly work towards products that elevate the consumer’s experience by providing them with affordable power-packed devices. We are extremely excited about our partnership with The Great Khali who, like our Redmi products, has won the hearts of many across India with his record-breaking performances. We are hopeful that through this campaign we will be able to connect with our consumers across the nation and build a preference for the #DeshkeSmartphone i.e., Redmi 10 series.”

Talking about the collaboration, Dalip Singh Rana a.k.a The Great Khali said, “As a wrestler and professional, I have always looked for a sustainable smartphone that provides value for money in my rough and tough lifestyle. With smartphones becoming a way of life I was very much amazed by the offerings of Redmi 10A and Redmi 10. Both of them are durable yet affordable power-packed smartphones which offer consumers a wonderful experience. I am sure that my fans and viewers will be delighted and amused to watch me test them in #Deshkesmartphone campaign as they undergo 'Khali Tests'.”

