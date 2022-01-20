Rediffusion wins Nippon India Mutual fund business

Rediffusion has won the creative account of Nippon India Mutual Fund. The business will be handled out of the Mumbai office of the agency.

Speaking about the win, Kalyani Srivastava, Executive Vice President, Rediffusion Mumbai , said, “It is an honour and a privilege for Rediffusion to be working with Nippon Life India Asset Management. Nippon has been a pioneer-innovator in the financial services space, with 132 years of global experience. In the short while that we have been interacting with Team Nippon, we have been exposed to some fascinating perspectives on how the investor choices will pan out in the months and years to come. We look forward to a very enlightening, and rewarding, experience on the NIMF account.”

“Awareness of Personal Finance and penetration of Mutual Funds & ETFsis on an upswing and it is a very opportune time for a communication powerhouse like Rediffusion to join hands with us to further our quest of investor education, handholding, inculcating responsible investing habits and strengthening the brand as well as business. The Global Experience of the Leadership Team at Rediffusion will also help us strengthen our international business,” said Sandeep Walunj, CMO, NAM India.

