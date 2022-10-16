realme celebrates the spirit of youngsters this Diwali

The campaign is an ode to those who ‘dare to leap’

realme has announced it's new ‘real me Diwali’ campaign underlining the Indian culture, thought, and innovation that the GenZ generation brings to the brand.

‘real me’ expands realme’s vision of celebrating Diwali in its powerful version and seeks to bring out the best in every user of realme by opening up the world to them through realme's ground-breaking products.

The new campaign aimed at giving an ode to the spirit of youngsters that "Dares to Leap" and search for the true significance and substance of realme's traditions, values, and belief systems while instilling in their honesty and inspiration.

Speaking on the new campaign, Madhav Sheth - CEO realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group said, “realme’s new campaign aims to encourage young masses to break the constraints of life, be themselves, and allow the world to witness their power. We hope to change the world with young people with the spirit of “Dare to Leap” and we believe the traditional 2.0 GenZ is the fearless generation and real thought leaders of tomorrow. As a brand that is born for the young generation and really understands their pulse, realme strives to empower them to express their diverse identities via the fusion of fashion and technology and to co-create a brand that is accessible to all.”

