Ranveer Singh & Astral Pipes back with Sindhi film

Astral and brand ambassador Ranveer Singh are back with a brand campaign titled ‘Dadho Sutho’ (Very Nice).

Ranveer is playing a Sindhi character in the film that is entirely shot in the Sindhi language to create disruption and memorability. The 'Dadho Sutho' campaign is based on the fact that most people spend lavishly on interiors, like lights and other furnishings while making their dream home. But when it comes to pipes, they often end up choosing inferior pipes because of low awareness and lack of knowledge about good piping. Also, the pipes are concealed behind the wall with a no ‘show off’ value, so ignoring the importance of pipes jeopardizes the entire house.

Kairav Engineer, Astral Limited, says ''As a responsible brand, we think we have to educate our consumers about investing in superior quality and long-lasting pipes in their dream homes. The campaign starring Ranveer Singh in a never seen before Sindhi character helps deliver the message of investing in a robust foundation and piping infrastructure for domestic use in an engaging manner, further reinforcing Astral as India’s trusted pipes''

The campaign will be amplified on various mass media platforms.

