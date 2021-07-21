Ranbir on Oppo's Insta and Urban Company's tryst with Komolika: Best ads of the fortnight

This time around, it's a mix of goofy social media spots, traditional long-form storytelling and creativity across mediums

This fortnight, we have a mix of goofy social media spots, traditional long-form storytelling and creativity across mediums. These ads were released between July 3 and July 16 and have impressed us with their contextual content, amazing execution, and stunning visualisations.

Please note, this is not a ranking of ads in any manner. The brands have been arranged alphabetically.

Bewakoof.com “Bewakoofi To Banti Hai”

Bewakoof.com launched a quirky, slice-of-life campaign with its new brand ambassador Sanya Malhotra, wherein the actress is seen ending her relationship with a pizza very dramatically before starting to work out. The brand is beautifully integrated into the story and Malhotra's acting is quite impressive.

Meesho “Chote Paise Badi Shopping”

Meesho’s “Chote Paise Badi Shopping” is a beautiful ad showcasing how the app could deliver premium quality outfits at the lowest prices. The regional touches and an appealing background track add to the simple narrative. The brand placement and visualisation are on point, and the narrative is engaging.

Oppo “Say It With Ranbir”

Conceptualised by Wieden+Kennedy Delhi, Oppo’s introduction campaign for its Reno6 series of smartphones was an engaging attempt. Bringing in Ranbir Kapoor, a highly popular star who is not on social media, to interact with fans made it unique. The cameos by his mother Neetu Singh and his cousins Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan only added to the appeal.

Tata Wiron #RozaanaKiDhun

Conceptualised by Yellow Bulbs and produced by Fickle Formula Content Studio, Tata Wiron’s digital film gives a shout-out to the resilience of ordinary Indians. The minute-long film has a stunning background score; lyrics written by Varun Grover on rendition by Swanand Kirkire.

Urban Clap “Every Middle-Class Bahu in a TV Serial”

Urban Clap is reviving the yesteryear TV characters to promote its salon-at-home services and the likes of Komolika (Urvashi Dholakia) and Monisha (Rupali Ganguly) have been seen living out their characters from their popular shows in an engaging social media campaign. “Every Middle-Class Bahu in a TV Serial” featuring Ganguly as her character from famous sitcom Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai has drummed up nostalgia up with on-point writing and a mesmerising performance by the actress.

