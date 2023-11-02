Ranbir Kapoor is the new face of Hauser pens

Listen to This Article
Flair Writing Industries has released a new TVC for Hauser pens with Ranbir Kapoor.
The campaign “An Extra Ordinary pen for Extra Ordinary you” shows Ranbir Kapoor playing a professor who is instilling confidence to his students to perform better.
Mohit Rathod – Director, Flair Writing Industries Limited. shared, “In a departure from his on-screen personas, we see Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the shoes of a mentor, guiding students on a journey towards the extraordinary in Hauser pen’s latest TVC. We are extremely elated to put forth the narrative of encouragement, of motivating students to surpass conventional limits and embrace their potential for greatness with Ranbir Kapoor, who is a global icon."
Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Ranbir Kapoor shared, "I am thrilled to associate with 'Hauser’, a symbol of sophistication and refinement. Writing is a timeless form of expression, and I believe that a great pen is not just a tool but an extension of one's personality."
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 50: Iconic ads of the actor
She has starred in some of the most memorable ads from brands like L’Oreal, Titan and Pepsi
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 4:28 PM | 2 min read
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hits a golden jubilee this year, as she celebrates her 50th birthday today on November 1. Rai rose to fame in 1994 when she entered and won the Miss World pageant while representing India. The win was followed by a massive national and global stardom for the Devdas actress.
A GQ India report states that Rai’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 776 crore and reportedly she charges around Rs 10-12 crore for each movie, depending on the length of her character. On the other hand, she charges around Rs 6-7 crore for an assignment of one day for brand endorsements.
Rai’s association with L’Oreal has been one of the longest-standing brand associations, which has even made her a part of the Cannes Film Festival and Paris Fashion Week several times in the past.
However, in the same year that she won the Miss World Paegant (1994), Rai was seen in a Lakme ad.
In the 90s, Rai was also seen in Titan’s Diwali ad. She was a fresh face for the industry then, and starred as the young wife in the ad.
By now, she had already raised viewers’ eyebrows, as she had featured in a Pepsi ad with Aamir Khan and Mahima Chaudhary. This was the time when Pepsi used ‘Yehi hai right choice baby’ as its tagline.
This year, an old ad by CocaCola, featuring Rai and Hrithik Roshan also went viral after a user shared the same on Reddit.
In the year 2009, Rai featured alongside her husband Abhishek Bachchan in an ad by soap brand Lux.
This Colgate ad from 1995 was shot after her Miss World win and featured some of her childhood pictures in the background.
The Eye Bank Association of India leveraged Aishwarya's popularity and iconic eyes to raise awareness about eye donation, a concept which was relatively unknown in India in the 90s.
Karwa Chauth is a rite strong from its roots, says Priya Malik in Dabur Amla film
The campaign aims to spark thoughtful conversations that move beyond the question of whether Karwa Chauth is outdated
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 4:00 PM | 2 min read
Dabur Amla has launched a new campaign, "Jadon se Mazboot Riwaaj" for Karwa Chauth This time, the brand has collaborated with Priya Malik to reinvigorate Karwa Chauth in a way that's unique and fun.
Karwa Chauth is a festival that wears multiple hats, seen differently by each generation. Some consider it a tradition still brimming with commitment and sacrifice, while others perceive it as a heartfelt celebration of love and dedication between partners. With this campaign, Dabur Amla aims to present a fresh perspective, underscoring that Karwa Chauth is a voluntary expression of love and affection, far from being an obligatory ritual.
At the heart of the campaign is a resounding message: to ignite thoughtful conversations that move beyond the question of whether Karwa Chauth is outdated. It's about embracing the strength of relationships and the beauty of equal partnerships.
The film eloquently showcases Priya Malik's transformative journey with Karwa Chauth, influenced initially by her parents' experiences. Following her marriage, Priya found herself cherishing the smaller gestures associated with the festival. It became an opportunity to strengthen the bond, express devotion, and share love. Karwa Chauth, once perceived as an obligation, has now evolved into a jubilant celebration of love and equality within marriages.
Ankur Kumar, Head of Marketing at Dabur Hair Care said, "We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Priya Malik to share a fresh perspective on how people perceive Karwa Chauth. This campaign signifies a departure from the traditional narrative, and it's all about celebrating the essence of love and strong partnerships in a unique and modern way. We believe through this narrative we will encourage and inspire people to embrace this festival in a new way, building a deeper understanding of this symbolic festival and will strengthen their relationship.”
Rohan Hukeri, Executive Vice President, Mumbai, Delhi - Brand Solutions, Schbang added, "We are delighted to be a part of this innovative project that reimagines Karwa Chauth in a contemporary light. The campaign is designed to break free from the conventional narratives and celebrate the festival as a symbol of love and equality. We believe that it will inspire and engage audiences in a whole new way, fostering a deeper understanding of the festival's true essence in the modern world."
Kalyan Jewellers launches star-studded Diwali ad campaign
The film has Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Katrina Kaif among other stars
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 6:41 PM | 2 min read
Kalyan Jewellers has kickstarted its Diwali festivities with the launch of its star-studded campaign ad featuring the brand's ambassadors. Global brand ambassador Katrina Kaif and national brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan headline this iconic campaign ad, alongside legendary stars Jaya Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Prabhu Ganesan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Rashmika Mandanna and Shiva Rajkumar.
Taking forward its #TraditionOfTogetherness campaign, the ad film emphasizes upon the significance of celebrating bonds, while also paying a heart-warming tribute to India’s diverse culture and traditions that bring families together during this auspicious time of the year.
While, Katrina Kaif, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Shiva Rajkumar share screen space for the first time skilfully portraying the bond shared by siblings in the campaign ad. The 1-minute ad film also brings forth the timeless romance of the power couple, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, exuding a seamless chemistry, complemented by Kalyani Priyadarshan in the role of their granddaughter. Simultaneously, it features Rashmika Mandanna with Prabhu Ganesan in an iconic portrayal, brilliantly depicting the father-daughter relationship in a heart-warming manner.
Speaking about the campaign, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director – Kalyan Jewellers said, “We are delighted to present this meaningful campaign, celebrating the importance of familial bonds and the rich cultural traditions that unite us during Diwali. This festival holds great cultural significance and represents a time of immense joy for all. Through this initiative, our aim is to convey the essence that Diwali is a time to cherish the bonds that define our identity. It is an honour for us at Kalyan Jewellers to launch a campaign that encapsulates the true spirit of these celebrations, beautifully portrayed by our iconic brand ambassadors and legendary superstars.”
Having stabilised, we are now entering the growth phase: Harsha Razdan
Razdan, CEO, South Asia, Dentsu, spoke to e4m on a range of issues, including how the company has been looking at data, tech and commerce as the way forward
By e4m Staff | Oct 31, 2023 8:45 AM | 6 min read
Amidst a string of senior-level exits over two years, Dentsu appointed Harsha Razdan as CEO - South Asia this May. Taking over at a time of crisis, he faced the challenge of getting the company back on track.
In an interview with e4m, Razdan shared that the company has achieved its first priority of stabilisation in six months and is now ready to embark on the next path of growth. He also spoke about the company's new and future strategies.
Excerpts:
You joined Dentsu in May 2023 when the agency was going through a rough time. What were the initial challenges?
The first challenge was achieving stability. Since the agency was going through a challenging time, we had several leaders from APAC who were managing the India business but they needed a local person. I wanted to assure people that I was here and that they would be heard, and that took up the majority of my time for the first four months.
I was surprised by the kind of talent we have. I was always intrigued by the ‘One Dentsu’ vision. Dentsu is known for creativity, tremendous talent, many acquisitions, and a lot of action in India.
It's been six months since you joined Dentsu. What has changed?
The first aim was stability. The second is providing direction to our internal employees, and especially to our clientele. We are clearly developing the future for our clients. We are a marketing, technology, and consulting firm. At the core of this is our creative set-up. We, therefore, aim to democratise creativity and innovation via everything we do in marketing and technology. The first task was to ensure that, for FY24, we strengthen the core, focusing on the creative side, leveraging our capabilities in media and creativity. Powering the core today, which we are proud of, is as important as building the new.
What was your priority when you joined Dentsu in May and how has it changed now?
Keeping employees stable and reassuring clients that we will be around for the long run with a renewed avatar were the top priorities. We, starting in 2014, used an acquisition strategy to develop talent, and in 2019-2020 we underwent consolidation, splitting up our 23 companies into three business groups. It is a natural approach. We are here to develop a new core in marketing and tech. That is the story that lies ahead for us and our clients. We will make significant progress in the data and commerce domains as these sectors have a significant impact on marketing. Now we are transitioning into the phase of growth.
What made you interested in a job that was so challenging at the time of taking over?
I have always been a people person. The more I empower people, the more they can do better. Dentsu is a totally people-oriented company. Dentsu believes in having long-term careers. I have the philosophy that if I do the right thing for my 3,500 people in India, they will have better careers and that gives me the most happiness.
How has the business been this year? The agency lost two big clients this year. How are you making up for the loss and filling the gaps?
The first half was difficult for Dentsu because we lost a few clients but that was only media. We have also retained some clients. In the case of Maruti Suzuki, we have lost only the media account, the creative mandate is still with us. We have won clients like Berger Paints, Carlsberg, Xpresso by Dailyhunt, Torque Pharmaceuticals, Aditya Birla Capital and more are coming in.
We are not facing the challenge of retaining clients. The challenge we are dealing with is something every other agency is facing - big clients reducing spend and tightening purses for the second half of the year.
Why do you think retaining talent is becoming a challenge in the agency ecosystem?
One reason could be that everyone is typecast into a particular role because of which the ability to grow gets limited. We have to find ways of cross-skilling people.
At Dentsu, we will cross-skill rapidly. We have 3,500 people in India and 8,000 in the Dentsu global service setup. So, if someone wants to work for a different business within the company they are allowed to do that. Secondly, we have the Next Generation Council, consisting of around 30 leaders in the 30-33 age group within the company. They hav been divided into 10 teams and they work with our leadership team on culture, sustainability and startup-related projects. We have also built Dentsu Lab, an amalgamation of creative thinking, design thinking and new-age media.
The industry is going through a difficult phase with ad spending being cut. How do you think will the industry tackle this?
We need to balance our revenue and profits because we are eventually running a business. It's not easy and I am sure the market will open up sometime next year and it will be better. Globally, we aim to achieve a 50 per cent presence in the customer experience domain by 2030, but I believe we can accomplish this in the next two to three years, especially with the addition of new talent and acquisitions.
How do you see AI playing an important role in the industry? How will it help clients?
AI changing a lot of things. I keep telling people to not fear it but adopt it. If you don't opt for it, the client is anyway going to go ahead and use it. So, adopt and learn how to use it in the best way. Globally, we're taking a very aggressive stance on it, and are open to partnering with AI tools. We will be leveraging AI for clients as well as internal efficiency.
What is going to be the focus area for the next year?
We have three focus areas. The first one is 'client'. We will pivot around the client. For the top clients, we will have a single point of contact each. We will have one person interacting with the clients and understanding their needs.
The second area of focus will be 'collaboration'. We have one consolidated P&L structure globally and in India.
The third area of focus would be creating a lively culture. This is the most important thing for us. I always tell people that catapulting is the key. We are in a good situation, so don't be afraid to fail; it's alright to fail. If you don't learn from your mistakes, someone else will catch up to you and run faster than you.
Ad volumes per match in first 23 ICC WC games up 24%: Report
According to a TAM report, this edition of the tournament saw the count of advertising categories grow by 29% with more than 85 categories having advertised so far
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 4:22 PM | 1 min read
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has witnessed indexed growth of 24% in terms of average ad volumes per match in the first 23 matches compared to the 2019 edition of the tournament.
According to the report, TAM Sports-Advertising Update of ICC Cricket WC 2023, this edition of the tournament, the count of advertising categories grew by 29% with more than 85 categories having advertised so far.
There was a growth of 24% in the brands that advertised this time compared to the 2019 World Cup. While over 185 brands came onboard in 2023, the number was 150 in the last edition during the first 23 matches, the report said.
In ICC World Cup ‘23, Perfumes/Deodorant was the leading category with 9% share of ad volumes. Perfumes/Deodorant & Ecom-Wallets were the only common categories between ICC World Cup '23 and ICC World Cup'19 in the first 23 matches.
Also, the top 5 categories together covered 33% share of ad volumes during the first 23 matches of ICC World Cup '23.
Among top five advertisers, Vini Product & FX Mart were the only common advertisers between ICC World Cup ‘23 and ICC World Cup '19. The top five advertisers collectively added 32% share of ad volumes during ICC World Cup ‘23.
This cricket season saw 45 new categories and 165 new brands compared to the last time.
Among the 165+ new brands, 'Bharat Petroleum MAK' was the leading brand followed by 'Mahindra XUV 700'.
Larah Opalware by Borosil is giving you ideas about perfect Diwali gift
The campaign centers around the joy of gifting during the festival of lights
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 4:08 PM | 1 min read
