Rajnigandha’s new film launches film showing the efforts that go into its making

Rajnigandha recently launched a new campaign that emphasizes the efforts that go into making the mouth freshener.

The TVC is titled ‘Yun hi nahin main, Rajnigandha ban jaata hun’. The new video showcases the brand’s journey of sourcing the ingredients and blending them to make the mouth freshener.

Conceptualized by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, the TVC depicts how the brand meets the consumer's expectations. This film captures beautiful shots of nature.

The TVC has been shot by Patricio Schmidt, a renowned director from Chile. The commercial has been composed by music director Sameeruddin and features the voice of actor Sharad Kelkar.

Manish Bhatt, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi said, “Rajnigandha is an iconic brand. The product has been a part of Indian culture for ages. What makes it iconic is its precious ingredients. We have tried to romanticize the ingredients and highlight the legacy of the brand through visuals and poetry.”

Sushaant, GM, Marketing, Rajnigandha said, “Rajnigandha, is a perfect blend of aromatic flavours and precious ingredients. Passion for perfection and quality is the essence of the brand. In the true tradition of excellence, Rajnigandha is known for its consistent and delectable taste experience. This film is an effort to showcase this arduous journey and passion that Rajnigandha endures.”

