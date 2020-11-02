Racold launches new campaign #DontBeAHeaterHitesh

With the onset of the festive season, Racold has launched a new digital campaign, #DontBeAHeaterHitesh. The campaign is built around the central character, ‘Heater Hitesh’, who is very quirky and memorable. It is divided into a two-part digital film series which has a very fresh and humorous narrative.



The campaign #DontBeAHeaterHitesh, conceptualised by WATConsult, is built upon two interesting everyday behaviours that one might see in an average Indian household.



Vikram Raman, Vice President, Marketing and E-Commerce, Ariston Thermo India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Racold is a brand synonymous with breakthrough innovation be it with our range of innovative products or our marketing campaigns. The main objective of this campaign is to let consumers know about the unique features of our Omnis range of water heater. I am sure that people will love this humour and ‘Heater Hitesh’ will have a long lasting impact on people’s minds.”

Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult, said, “With its Silver Ion technology and Wi-Fi enabled water heaters, Racold’s Omnis range is definitely a step-up in its sector, simply making the lives of its consumers easier. Therefore, the campaign creatively highlights the convenience of the product along with capturing its unique set of features. The videos seamlessly place it as the answer for the water heating problems generally faced in our homes, especially during the winter months. The humorous tone of the videos and the extravagant protagonist makes the technologically oriented product feel familiar and a more acceptable fixture for our homes.”

The campaign will further extend to multiple digital platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and OTT apps, employing various methods of marketing like video promotions and search ads, by using different formats of the videos like shorter cuts, among others.