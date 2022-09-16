Queen Elizabeth funeral: WPP London serves hot beverages to droves of mourners

The line to see the Queen's casket is reportedly five miles long and weary mourners have to wait close to eight hours to catch a glimpse of their beloved monarch

As Britain unites in its grief at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the London headquarters of WPP has stepped up to do their bit for their fellow countrymen who are congregating in London to catch the last glimpse of their late monarch.

Weary mourners who have been waiting in a long line for hours are being treated to a cup of hot tea and coffee outside the WPP headquarters. Lindsay Pattison, the Chief Client Officer at WPP, shared a post on LinkedIn:

“The whole nation is so united in 3 things: a sense of profound Loss for the Queen, a Love of queues (to see the casket it’s now five miles long) and the need for Tea at all times. WPP London Hq is two miles from the front and everyone is helping out… #proudemployee”

The post is accompanied by a picture of WPP Chairman Mark Read, who posed outside the headquarters with three beverage dispensers in the background.

The comment section is flooded with appreciation: "Wonderful Lindsay…..just a lovely thing. Actions mean such a lot. As a sort of client, I am moved."

Another one quipped: "Love everything about this! Could only be topped by adding some plates of custard crèmes (which of course would disappear in a flash)"

The group was also applauded for their kind gesture towards the much-loved monarch: "My first advertising job was with J Walter Thompson so worked for WPP in Toronto. I am a proud Canadian and I loved our Queen. This is such a great way to support the mourners and honour a true business woman, feminist, and family woman while giving support to the community. Well done WPP!!!"

Pattison responded to one of the comments, expressing her wish to man one of the beverage stations on Sunday.

The Queen's casket will be placed for public viewing till September 19th. People have gathered in droves in Westminster Hall in London to witness the funeral and pay respects to the beloved monarch who passed away at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022. According to news outlets, the queue to see the Queen's coffin stretches five miles and may take over eight hours for mourners to catch a glimpse.

