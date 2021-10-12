PV Sindhu reveals her motivation in social media film for Naturals Ice Cream

Stories of sports icons inspire the crowd, but what inspires these champions? In a new social media short film by ice cream brand Naturals, in collaboration with badminton champion PV Sindhu, we get a sneak peek of their motivation.

Preparing for her next championship, the champion is all charged with grit and determination to emerge victorious once again. The social media film uses the inspiring aspect of Sindhu’s persona albeit with a twist. It is the small things that drive the greatest of talents. By the end of it, we get to see that side of Sindhu which we’ve rarely seen before: Her love for ice creams.

Being a hard core ice cream lover, she had been roped in as social media influencer for Naturals’ this year. Taking the partnership a notch higher, Sindhu expresses her passion for trying out the brand’s diverse and authentic flavours that lifts up one’s spirits.

“PV Sindhu’s love for ice cream prompted us to sign her as our social media influencer. And in this film, we’ve tried to do a quirky twist on the typical motivational sports film, remarked Siddhant Kamath, Director, Naturals Ice Cream. “Many ice cream lovers across the country love our brand and our attempt is to consistently connect with them by creating great, engaging content on social media”, Mr. Kamath added.

The film has been created by Drinkwater, a Mumbai-based independent design and creative communications firm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natural Ice Cream - Official (@naturalicecream)

