Puma releases campaign with Kareena Kapoor Khan & #PropahLady squad

Puma India has unveiled a campaign with actor and brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan as part of its new Autumn-Winter campaign.

The campaign also features 10 consumers who won the brand’s #PropahLady contest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUMA India (@pumaindia)

The ten winners of this user-generated content campaign now feature in the brand’s AW22 campaign with Kareena Kapoor Khan in a fun avatar in PUMA gear.

Commenting on the occasion, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “Shooting for PUMA campaigns is always super fun and crazy. But the #PropahLady Photoshoot Campaign is my most favourite because it features a collection of amazing, stunning women from all walks of life, together in a single frame. It was quite an experience meeting and connecting with all the winners, while also creating some amazing content with them. I can’t wait to share this with everyone as the campaign goes live across PUMA channels.”

Shreya Sachdev, Head of Marketing at PUMA India, said, “It has always been PUMA’s endeavor to not only create amazing athleisure, footwear and accessories for our women consumers but also constantly and deeply engage with them. Our shoppers wear our products the best and what better way to showcase our new Autumn-Winter 2022 collection by featuring them in the campaign.” Shreya added, “Women must see themselves represented every time they go to a store, or online to shop and PUMA is here to support them and change the game, one campaign at a time.”

Laxmi Kathuria, a winner of the #PropahLady Photoshoot Campaign, said “PUMA has been my go-to sports brand in India. So, when they first announced this exciting initiative, I went straight into the store. Right from selecting the outfit, the photoshoot, to being able to see myself on the PUMA website as a model - it had been an incredible experience. And now shooting with Kareena Kapoor Khan is a dream come true! I want to thank PUMA for sharing this opportunity with regular women like us to break free, create memorable moments with Kareena and feel like an Indian cine-star.”

