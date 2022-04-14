Publicis Groupe Q1 revenue up 10.5% to €2.8bn

US witnessed a growth of 8% while Europe and Asia saw a rise of 14.9% and 14.4% respectively, as per media reports

Publicis Groupe revenue grew 10.5% on an organic basis to hit €2.8bn in Q1, media reports said. According to reports, all the regions witnessed growth with the US up 8%, Europe 14.9% and Asia 14.4%.

In a statement, the company said its Q1 performance was 'well above expectations'. It described the rise in revenue as a strong start to the year.

The surge in revenue follows 2.8% growth in Q1 in 2021 and a 2.9% decline in the same period in 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

Arthur Sadoun, the chief executive of Publicis Groupe, was quoted in reports saying, “Our model is going from strength to strength, as it continues to capture rising client demand for first-party data, digital media and commerce. This is particularly true in business transformation, where Publicis Sapient saw strong acceleration this quarter and grew 18% globally.”

“We are confident in our ability to deliver on all of the objectives we set for the year and actually come in at the upper end of our organic growth target, despite the uncertainty caused by the global health situation, the evolution of the conflict in Ukraine and the consequences of inflation for our clients", Sadoun added.

