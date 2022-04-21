Starcom wins media mandate for Vadilal Ice-creams

Ice cream brand Vadilal Group has awarded its media business to Publicis Groupe’s Starcom, a human experience company. The pitch process managed over five weeks was clinched by Starcom which demonstrated its advantage in proprietary multi-channel planning tools, rich analytics and tech capability.

As part of the mandate, Starcom will manage Vadilal’s media, strategy, planning, buying, negotiation and implementation for TV, Digital, Influencer and Content initiatives. The scope of work is future-forward with Vadilal looking to strengthen its presence not only in general trade, but also modern trade, e-commerce and on-demand delivery.

Speaking on the partnership, Niti Kumar, COO, Starcom India, said, “We are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with Vadilal Ice Creams, [Vadilal Enterprises Pvt Ltd] a consumer favorite across generations due to their quality and range of flavours. We are a planning focused agency with Data and Tech at the heart of our products. With our record in delivering efficient and impactful media actions, Starcom will contribute to Vadilal’s growth plans in a world of new consumer realities.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Aakanksha Gandhi – Brand Director, Vadilal Ice-Creams, said, “At Vadilal, we wanted to bring more accountability and scientific approach to media investments. Our just concluded pitch process demanded extensive detailing and process alignment. We selected Starcom as our media partner after evaluating all media agencies and their offering, in line with Vadilal’s business requirements. Starcom is a renowned integrated media agency and one of the best in their field. It would be a pleasure to onboard them and looking forward to work with them with further new-age media innovations and avenues.”

