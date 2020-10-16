Avg print ad volume per day saw 5.7X increase in August over April: TAM AdEx

Three brands out of top five advertisers in the period were from auto sector

The worst time for print is possibly over. As per the latest TAM AdEx data, the average ad volumes per day saw a sharp increase of 5.7 times in August 2020 against the numbers in April this year.

The top five categories between July and September were cars, multiple courses, two- wheelers, real estate and range of OTC products. The top five categories accounted 33% volume in the period between July and September when compared to 21% in April-June.

Cars and range of OTC products category maintained their position in July-September as compared to April-July. Two-wheelers moved up to third position in July-September compared to ninth position in April-June. Properties/real estate moved up by four positions to achieve fourth rank in July-September compared to April-June.

The top five advertisers in the period were SBS Biotech, Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Unilever, Hero Motocorp and TVS Motor.

Interestingly, three brands out of top five were from the auto sector. The top five brands were Maruti Car Range, KIA Sonet, Jolly Tulsi 51 Drops, TVS Two Wheelers Range and Dr Ortho Oil.

The fastest growing categories during July-September compared to April-June were shampoos, ecom-financial services, chocolates, events-textile/clothing and beauty accessories/products.

As many as 74% of the advertisements in the period were for English and Hindi languages. Marathi was at 7%, Kannada at 4%, Tamil at 4% and others 11%.