Prasoon Joshi named Uttarakhand’s brand ambassador

Joshi was earlier in the month bestowed with the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman

Published: Nov 28, 2022 4:20 PM  | 1 min read
Prasoon joshi

The Uttarakhand government has appointed CEO & CCO of McCann Worldgroup India as the state’s brand ambassador. 

The state administration has authorised the director general of culture to enter a Memorandum of Understanding with Joshi in this regard.

A native of Uttarakhand, Joshi Joshi is the recipient of Padma Shree and the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification.

Earlier in the month, the veteran adman was bestowed with the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman. He was awarded for his contributions to the fields of art, literature and advertising.

 

