Prasoon Joshi's mother Sushama Joshi no more

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 29, 2022 10:08 AM  | 1 min read
Prasoon Joshi's mother Sushama Joshi passed away on Sunday.

The CBFC Chairman and lyricist posted a heart-warming message on social media about her demise. 

As per media reports, the cause of her death is not known.

The prayer meeting will be held on May 4, 2022.

She was a political science lecturer and worked with All India Radio for over three decades.

