Prasoon Joshi's mother Sushama Joshi no more

Prasoon Joshi's mother Sushama Joshi passed away on Sunday.

The CBFC Chairman and lyricist posted a heart-warming message on social media about her demise.

बड़ी कोशिश करके लिख रहा हूँ:

मेरी पूज्य माँ के निधन के समय प्रार्थना और संवेदना के लिए परिवार,मित्रों और मीडिया का हृदय से आभार।

माँ का जाना तोड़ देता है,पर बस यह सोच कर आँसू रोक लेने चाहिए कि शायद आसमान से माँ तुम्हें देख रही है और तुम्हें कभी रोने न देना उसके होने की शर्त है। pic.twitter.com/ZHrYTcljvx — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) April 25, 2022

As per media reports, the cause of her death is not known.

The prayer meeting will be held on May 4, 2022.

She was a political science lecturer and worked with All India Radio for over three decades.

