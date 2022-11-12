Prasoon Joshi honoured with Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman

The CEO & CCO of McCann Worldgroup India received the state award for his contributions in art, literature and advertising

The Uttarakhand government has bestowed the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman on adman Prasoon Joshi, as per media reports.

The CEO & CCO of McCann Worldgroup India was honoured for his contributions to the fields of art, literature and advertising.

The state award is presented every year to recognise individuals who have done extraordinary work in their respective fields of work.

