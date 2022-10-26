Polycab’s campaign nudges people to pay extra attention to quality of wires they use

Polycab India Limited (PIL) has released a campaign advocating use of its Polycab Green Wire. The new campaign nudges people to pay extra attention to the quality of the wires they use by showcasing powerful human stories. Stories that demonstrate how only extra safe wires are built take even the non-anticipated load and help keep our dreams safe.

The story is about a father who without hesitation or worry adds to the load to build a stadium so that he can help fulfil his daughter’s dream of becoming a champion.

Nilesh Malani, President, and Chief Marketing Officer Polycab India Ltd.: “Polycab India is a distinct market leader in the wires and cables segment and has received wide acclaim over the years. Wires are the backbone of the entire electrical system of any home; however, for consumer, it is a low involvement category. Our latest campaign by Ogilvy is a refreshing approach weaving an emotional charm which will have universal resonance and relevance. Polycab Green Wire comes with 5-in-1 Greenshield technology that delivers fire safety, and energy efficiency, is long-lasting, eco-friendly, and offers shock protection. It is our endeavour that Polycab Green Wire carries forward our brand promise of being connected with our customers.”

Sukesh Nayak Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India: “The thing with dreams is that there is no limit to them. With this human campaign, we are showcasing how extra safe green wires from Polycab effortlessly take all the load to connect and fulfil all our dreams. Keeping our homes safe and our dreams safer.”

The Green Wires campaign marks the beginning of Polycab’s journey with Ogilvy India. This recently formed partnership aims to make Polycab top of mind among consumers when it comes to their home electrical, or automation needs.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)