PNB Housing launches campaign for new online home loans

PNB Housing Finance Ltd. (PNBHFL) has announced the launch of a new campaign – Ek laddoo hamaare taraf se bhi kha lena – for its new digital home loan platform where customers can complete all home loan formalities online.

A creative film based on the ‘EK laddoo hamaare taraf se bhi kha lena’ campaign captures the essence of the company’s convenient and seamless home loan process. The campaign is targeted at aspiring homeowners with the promise of a ‘Safer, Faster and Easier’ home loan application-to-approval service.



PNBHFL Managing Director and CEO Hardayal Prasad said, “We put customers at the heart of everything we do. The pandemic has prompted us to design innovative loan application process that prioritizes the safety of our customers and employees and at the same time helps fulfil the dreams of millions of people to buy a home. The campaign showcases the seamless technology interface between PNBHFL and its customers, and the industry-best service options that are offered across home loan segment.”

Hardayal Prasad added, “We have chosen to run the campaign across all digital platforms, which are leading the way in content consumption today and enabling brands to tell compelling stories.”

The ad film has been conceptualised by Daiko FHO.