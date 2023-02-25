PNB Housing Finance’s new campaign addresses consumer concerns about home loans
The film is titled ‘Home loan so easy, life is worry free’
Home loans help individuals to fulfil their aspirations to own a home. However, committing to regular monthly interest payments over a long home loan tenure may trigger uncertainty and anxiety among people.
Keeping these concerns in mind, PNB Housing Finance has launched a new, integrated marketing campaign, ‘Home loan so easy, life is worry free’. The campaign has two short films addressing the worries that homebuyers have when opting for a loan. In the first film, an SME business owner is browsing properties online when a particular home catches his attention. In the second film, a young couple is seen in a sample flat and the wife is excited. A miniature alter ego appears on the protagonists' shoulders and questions them about the choices a home loan will force them to make, such as choosing a loan over life goals or business expansion. The films then resolve this dilemma by informing viewers about PNB Housing Finance’s home loans that come with hassle free, attractive interest rates and longer tenures.
It highlights key features such as 30 years loan tenure and loans up to 90% of the property value.
PNB Housing Finance has adopted a 360-degree marketing approach for the campaign. The print advertisements will be carried in newspapers covering seven languages – English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The advertisements have already been rolled out in some of the major print publications and will be featured on leading television news channels as well. Individuals will get to see TV ads via L-band and Aston broadcast on two Hindi channels for national reach and two regional channels for each of the target markets in rural regions. The cast includes region-specific actors building a strategic connection with the audience.
PNB Housing has also engaged in a digital advertising effort, including web banners as well as Google, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram advertisements. All of these are meant to ease the concerns property buyers have before committing to a loan.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Anupriya Acharya named jury head for APAC Effie Awards
Unilever’s Dennis Perez is the other head of jury for the 10th edition of the awards
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 24, 2023 10:17 AM | 2 min read
Effie Asia Pacific has announced the appointment of Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO of Publicis Groupe, and Dennis Perez, Digital Marketing, Media and Commerce Lead of Unilever, as the first two Heads of Jury for the APAC Effie Awards 2023.
On her appointment, Anupriya commented, “It’s a great honour to be a Head of Jury for the APAC Effie Awards 2023. The APAC Effies is the gold standard for brand ideas that can withstand the test of the market and bring in true business results. Advertising is undergoing a massive shift; brands are reinventing how they engage with consumers – be it in their authenticity or the way they use technology. The APAC region has some of the best use cases of this change and I look forward to seeing some of this exciting work.”
Dennis is the Digital Marketing, Media and Commerce Lead for Unilever Beauty and Wellbeing Southeast Asia, where he heads the creation and execution of integrated digital and media strategies in the region.
On his appointment, Dennis said, “As marketing goes into a continuous state of flux, maximising effectiveness means anchoring unmissable creativity to a good and solid strategy. The APAC Effies is a good reminder that creativity starts way before the craft begins. I’m excited to head this year’s jury in celebrating work that embraced bolder bets from the beginning of strategy creation to deliver amazing results at the end. Together with the jury, I’m looking forward to pushing the edges of what creativity means for the industry - with strategy and effectiveness pinning the spectrum of marketing and brand communication.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
WPP India’s Q4 revenue up 8.5%
We enter 2023 in a strong financial position with good momentum from new business and the many opportunities ahead of us, says CEO Mark Read
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 4:19 PM | 2 min read
WPP has announced its preliminary results for 2022, and India has once again emerged as one of its top markets.
The network’s Q4 like-for-like (LFL) revenue less pass-through costs for India stood at +8.5%. For other major markets it was: US +3.5%, UK +12.0%, Germany +4.9% and China -8.4%.
The company’s FY LFL revenue less pass-through costs was up 6.9% at 11,799 £ million. The Q4 LFL revenue was +6.4%.
Commenting on the company’s performance, Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer, WPP, said, “WPP delivered strong growth in 2022, despite the macro challenges, reflecting the priority placed by our clients on investing in communications, customer experience, commerce, data and technology.
“The competitiveness of our offer drove net new business of $5.9 billion in 2022, including new assignments with Audible, SC Johnson, and Verizon among many others and the quality of our work was recognised at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity where WPP was named Creative Company of the Year.
“Our transformation is now delivering measurable results. Over the past three years, WPP has grown like-for-like net sales at a compound average rate of 3.2%, including 3.3% in North America, while improving our headline operating profit margin by 40 basis points. Our adjusted net debt has declined from over £4 billion at the end of 2018 to £2.5 billion, while over £3.4 billion has been returned to shareholders via share buybacks and dividends.
“We enter 2023 in a strong financial position with good momentum from new business and the many opportunities ahead of us. While there will no doubt be challenges, the continued need for major companies to build brands, sell products, reinvent and transform their business, understand their data, invest in technology and exploit the potential of AI remains, as does their need for modern partners who can help them navigate this new world.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ready-to-cook brands up AdEx to make inroads in India
As acceptance for convenience food is rising, top brands have focussed their marketing on TV and Digital to expand their reach
By Kanchan Srivastava | Feb 23, 2023 9:19 AM | 3 min read
In June 2021, when McCain Foods India launched its digital campaign “Snack-O-Clock”, its narrative was built on the multiple snacking occasions at Indian households due to the Covid-induced lockdowns.
The marketing strategy of McCain, which is known for its Frozen French Fries, Potato Products and Desserts, evolved quickly expanding to TV, OTT, influencer collaborations and on-ground activations. The brand was the top most advertiser on TV channels in FY22 in terms of advertising spend, according to statistics obtained from TAM.
McCain is not alone. Leading ready-to-eat and frozen food brands in India doubled their advertising spend on TV and digital media between 2020 and 2022, as per the TAM data which analyzed close to 100 advertisers at the request of e4m. Their investment in print and radio remained dismal and static.
Amul, Sri Bajrang Alliance, Godrej Tyson, Elite, Olives from Spain, Baramati Agro were among top advertisers on TV while ID Fresh, Pesca, Nupa, Vezley and Sugna Food ruled the digital domain.
(Top 10 ready-to-cook advertisers in India in FY22)
Strong growth leading to increase in marketing spends
According to the International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Services (IMARC) report, the Indian frozen foods market size reached Rs 14,400 crore in 2022 and is likely to reach Rs 35,300 crores by 2028 at 16% CAGR. The market consists of frozen vegetables, fruits, vegetable snacks and meat products.
Changing consumer tastes and increasing adoption of ready-to-cook products are helping fuel the frozen food market in India and the growth trend has continued even after the decline of the pandemic.
While marketing blitzkrieg helped in the penetration of frozen foods across the country, Indian consumers are also increasingly experimental, especially GenZ, who don’t mind spending extra for convenience and innovative food items.
The growth of the frozen food industry is driven by multiple factors like convenience, changes in food habits, growth of modern trade, and increased penetration of refrigerators at retail shops, Saurabh Shrivastava, Senior Client Partner & National Business Growth, dentsu X India.
“The consumers' perception of ‘frozen is not fresh’ is changing.
Besides, development of the cold chain infrastructure in India and constant support are further propelling the market. Observing the potential of the category, many new players are entering the category with a wide range of products with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options and this will further accelerate growth,” says Srivastava.
Rapid growth of the frozen food market has also led to an increase in advertising spends of the ready-to-cook brands. With the new and expected entrants into the category, ad spends will see more than 20% growth in the next few years, Srivastava opines.
Visual ads of food more appealing
Several research reports have established that anticipation of the taste and texture through food visuals is extremely important in building desired perception and persuasion in the food category.
That's why television advertising holds a majority of the share in the ready-to-cook brands ad spend, however, digital video is also catching up fast, Srivastava underscored.
“The growth in content consumption across video platforms including OTT and increased engagement with social media amongst millennial moms are making advertisers and media planners rethink their media mix. As occasions are key to driving brand relevance & intent, there is increasing focus on always-on-digital approach and moment marketing,” he noted.
Marketers are also harnessing food bloggers, creating and curating content, along with TVCs to create the brand cut-through and deliver the desired brand message.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Merger of Essence & MediaCom has brought a new era of platform-first advertising’
EssenceMediacom South Asia CEO Navin Khemka and South Asia Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer Sonali Malaviya talk about the merger and more
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Feb 22, 2023 9:00 AM | 1 min read
Nine months after the official announcement of the merger of Essence and MediaCom, GroupM formally launched its largest agency EssenceMediacom last month. As the new entity enters business, e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman caught up with its South Asia CEO Navin Khemka and Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer Sonali Malaviya to understand how the process of coming together of the two agencies has been, what makes EssenceMediacom stand out, their strategy going ahead, and much more.
During the conversation, the duo shared that the agency is looking forward to enter the auto sector soon, and expand to four new markets-- Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Hyderabad. Talking about IPL, Khemka explained how the splitting of the media rights between two big networks will actually help unlock the true potential of the league.
Catch the full conversation here:
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The depth of talent that we have in India is incredible: Nick Lawson, EssenceMediacom
Lawson, Global CEO of EssenceMediacom, shares the challenges that the network faced in the past nine months post the merger, the opportunities that he sees for the Indian market, and more
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Feb 21, 2023 9:20 AM | 1 min read
Nick Lawson, the Global CEO of EssenceMediacom who was in India recently, sat down for a conversation with e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman. In his first-ever interview since the merger of the two GroupM agencies, Lawson shared the challenges that the network faced in the past nine months since the coming together of Essence and Mediacom, what makes the new entity different, the opportunities that he sees for the Indian market, and more.
Lawson, who chose India for his first visit as the Global CEO of the merged company, shared that the country has been the network’s fastest growing market and that the depth of talent here is incredible.
Catch the full conversation here:
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Skinn by Titan partners with Supari Studios to create launch film for Skinn Noura
The campaign will emphasise how the right perfume elevates the everyday to the extraordinary
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 6:20 PM | 2 min read
Skinn by Titan will be launching a campaign to promote Skinn Noura, their latest perfume range. For this, the brand has partnered with Supari Studios.
The campaign will emphasise how the right perfume elevates the everyday to the extraordinary. To launch
Conceptualised by Supari Studios, the launch film for Skinn Noura visually accentuates the floral inspiration behind the two perfume variants- Iris and Floret, and highlights the elation and pleasure that wearing a great perfume evokes. The campaign focuses on creating awareness about the new fragrance range.
About the collaboration with Skinn by Titan, Mitali Sharma, Vice President, Content Development, Supari Studios said, “Fragrance is a powerful thing that plays an important role in how we feel every day. With this vibrant film for Skinn by Titan, we wanted to celebrate this phenomenon while accentuating the stunning floral inspiration behind the two variants of the new range. We were thrilled to work with the team at Titan to introduce Skinn Noura to the world!”
“Noura, Skinn allows women , no matter where they are, to recreate precious self-moments and bring floral memories alive . We intended to communicate the experience of Noura visually and this digital film very artistically conveys it. Supari Studios has been able to bring alive the Noura proposition in a very sensorial way through a memorable brand film. Hoping this refreshing take on fragrances will provide a captivating olfactive experience to all our women consumers.” adds Kanwalpreet Walia, Marketing Head, Fragrances & Fashion Accessories.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Are small & mid-sized ad agencies struggling?
While some industry players say the environment is challenging for the small players, there are others who believe there is room for all to grow
By Tanzila Shaikh | Feb 20, 2023 2:44 PM | 5 min read
Mainline agencies have big MNCs as Agencies on Record, an impressive clientele and a strong team to able to deliver their best. However, when it comes to independent agencies the picture may not be so rosy.
There has been a lot of conversation on forums with agencies coming under the mid-size stratum speaking about the disparity and the creatives getting paid less despite increase in workload.
Sharing an overview of the advertising business last year, Aejaz Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Makani Creatives said, “The Indian advertising market was forecasted to grow by 16 per cent in 2022 to reach USD 11.1 billion (Rs 88,639 crore). This would have led to over 14.5 per cent growth by TV and 31.6 per cent on the digital side. The numbers for 2022-2023 aren’t out as yet, but if we did manage that, we will become the fastest-growing market globally. In 2023, businesses will have to deal with the war in Ukraine, economic challenges, as well as an ever-faster development of technologies impacting digital advertising.”
SMAIs paid less?
We reached out to small and medium advertising players to understand if they were getting the fair share and right penny for their efforts. The reactions were mixed. While some agencies said that they were struggle to get the right money, others shared that they were getting top dollars and the right amount.
Limited resources
A mainline agency often has a team of up to 25 people working for a singular client but in a mid-sized agency it could be down to four to five people.
Sharing more on this, Apurv Verma, VP – Operations, SRV Media, said, “Mainline agencies benefit from their huge teams. They showcase 20-24 people who will be working on a brand. That automatically gives them a good way to negotiate as far as the retainer is concerned. Whereas, small-scale agencies can't allocate more than eight to ten people and almost each member of the team is on the tactical and the execution front.”
Digital/Social media increasing workload?
Speaking on how digital marketing has increased or contributed to the work share of creative agencies, Rahul Vengalil, Executive Director at Everest Brands Solutions, says while KRAs are discussed when an agency is onboarded eventually the work doubles due to the changing trends of social media. However, even if the workload increases the budget might not increase.
Vengalil notes that there is a disparity between mainline agencies and mid-size agencies. “I remember a time early in my career when I was working with a marquee client in India. My retainer for being the digital creative agency was x and the retainer that my counterpart charged then for being the mainline agency was nothing less than 30x. This gap has significantly reduced over the year but still exists. Digital or more rightly put social media has become the lead medium for every client in India today. The expectation is for every piece of content that is put up on social media to provide the brand’s POV, and if possible make it viral,” Vengalil had remarked in a column he wrote for e4m.
Meeting client expectations
MNCs and legacy brands often go for mainline agencies, who in turn give work on a project-basis to SMAIs. However, those who approach SMAIs directly are often new-born businesses led by people with less to no ad experience.
Seconding the same, Prathap Suthan, Managing Partner and Chief Creative Officer at Bang In The Middle, said, “For example, if there are 10 best soap companies in the country, they will all go to the 10 top agencies in India. The moment there is a new brand in the same category they will come to mid-size or smaller agencies.”
He went on to explain that a majority of new businesses might not pay the right amount as they are not able to understand nature and effort put into the work. However, there are cases when they come around, Suthan added.
Scant client-loyalty
“It is a sad that size matters when it comes to the agency world. Our experience has been that we’ve partnered with start-ups and small brands. But once they grow then they go for a large network agency. They end up being a small fish in a big pond. Agencies within a holding company, media and creative, keep opening doors for each other.”
Despite these nagging issues, there are some in the SME circle who are still hopeful. Siddhartha Singh, Managing Partner & COO, Infectious Advertising, said, “Fortunately for us, our roster of clients includes a lot of pedigree marketeers, the likes of Ultra Tech Cement, Bayer, IDFC Bank, Tata’s and TBZ, who in turn work with other agencies too but have never discriminated against us because of our size. If the thinking and the output are at par then no one likes to cut corners.”
Echoing the sentiment, Abhik Santara, Director and CEO, atom network, said, “There are many occasions where independent mid-sized agencies are able to charge a premium over network agencies. Midsize agencies are able to offer far more value, as they don’t have layers of hierarchy, and the ones that are charged for, are actually the ones involved in the business. Clients are smart enough to see that, and the cost advantage they get is because of that.”
The future of SMAIs
Speaking about the future of SMAIs in this ever-thriving space, Khan said, “The independent mid-sized agencies are going to have a solid run in the future. Big brands will want better, more engaged service and will turn to independent mid-sized agencies. The big network agencies will be here for sure but the independent mid-sized agencies will thrive too.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube