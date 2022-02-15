Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2022 to be unveiled tomorrow

The report will not only predict the future growth potential of the Indian advertising industry but will also provide detailed insights into the trends, challenges and opportunities that lie ahead

The most awaited report on predictions of ad spends in the media and advertising industry, the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2022, will be unveiled on February 16, 2022, in Mumbai. The report will not only predict the future growth potential of the Indian advertising industry but will also provide detailed insights into the trends, challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Every advertising medium like print, TV, digital, radio and OOH are analysed to provide a comprehensive study of what the industry can expect in the coming year. It will also provide details on what the year 2021 looked like from the perspective of ad spends.

As is customary, the highlights on what 2022 holds for the Indian advertising industry will be given by Madison World’s Chairman and Managing Director, Sam Balsara. The event will also see an illustrious line-up of speakers like Sudhir Sitapati, Managing Director and CEO, Godrej Consumer Products Limited who will be speaking on “The New Marketing PlayBook”. While Jyoti Deshpande, CEO, Viacom18 will give an address on the implications of the changing structure of the media industry, Nagaraj Krishnamurthy, Chief Strategy & Analytics Officer, Madison Media will talk about the new perspectives in media planning. Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network will speak on why credible numbers and authentic sources in News is the need of the hour in addition to a Q&A session with Vanita Keswani, CEO, Madison Media Sigma at Madison World. Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital and Madison Alpha, will be talking on Connected TV, a powerful addition to marketers toolbox, while highlighting the 5 Golden rules for generating e-commerce will be Jyothirmayee, CEO, Hive minds.

The report is being presented by ABP News. Colors Marathi and Yahoo are the Co-Powered By Partners. Xapads is the Lanyard Partner.

The event will also see an interesting panel discussion on whether the stock market rewards brands who sacrifice brand building for short-term profits. On the panel will be B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Ltd; Arnab Banerjee, COO, Ceat Ltd; and N Mahalakshmi, Senior Consulting Editor, Moneycontrol. The Moderator for the session will be Vikram Sakhuja, Partner and Group CEO, Madison Media and OOH.

Over the years, the report has become a benchmark in the industry and is often quoted in the media, pitch presentations, company reports, corporate boardrooms and even IPO documents filed by media companies. The report will be launched by Pitch, in partnership with Madison World.

In a departure from the convention, the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2022 released flash figures of ADEX estimates only for 2021, last month. The flash report estimates that total ADEX in 2021 has now grown to Rs 74,231 crore, having grown at an unprecedented 37%, despite the treacherous Covid Wave II, which for the second year crippled the economy and ADEX for almost three months of May, June and July.

Watch this space for an exhaustive report giving medium wise figures, forecast for 2022 and commentary tomorrow.

