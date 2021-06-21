Personal Healthcare sector saw highest growth in Print media in Jan-May’21: TAM Adex

The sector witnessed 95% growth on Print, 86% on TV, 93% on Radio, and 50% on Digital during Jan-May’21 as compared to Jan-May’20

While the personal healthcare sector witnessed growth in advertising volume across media in Jan-May’21, the print medium observed the highest growth with 95%. According to the TAM AdEx data, ad volumes of the sector on Radio grew by 93% during Jan-May’21 compared to the same period in the previous year. Meanwhile, ad volumes of Personal Healthcare sector on television grew by 86% during Jan-May’21 and 50% growth observed in ad insertions of the sector on Digital medium.

On television, rubs and balms and antiseptic creams/liquids together had more than 1/3rd of sector ad volumes. The top 10 categories covered 93% of the ad volumes, while Reckitt Benckiser topped among the advertisers with a 30% share of sector ad volumes followed by SmithKline Beecham with an 8% share. Moreover, the top ten advertisers had a 69% share of ad volumes

Over, 240 new brands present during Jan-May’21 over Jan-May’20. Evion Capsules, Otrivin Breathe Clean, and Livogen Tonic were among the top 10 new brands were from the OTC products category.

As per the report, the top two-channel genres News and GEC added 58% of the sector ad volumes in Jan-May’21 and the top five channels genres covered 98% share.

Meanwhile, in the print medium, a range of Over-the-Counter Medicines (OTC) products leads the list of top ten categories with 21% share of sector ad space. SBS Biotech was the top advertiser with a 46% share during Jan-May’21 and the top ten categories and advertisers added 94% and 75% of ad space respectively.

Print medium saw over 640 new brands during Jan-May’21 over Jan-May’20. Itchku Range of products was the top new brand followed by Zandu Nityam Range of products. Also, the Hindi publication language was on top with a 63% share of ad space and the top five publication languages added 91% share.

On Radio, Corporate-Pharma/Healthcare category topped with a 51% share of ad volumes in the sector. The top 10 categories had 97% of ad volumes whereas the top ten advertisers added 78% share of ad volumes during Jan-May’21 among which Pfizer was leading the list with 33% share. The medium saw over 110 new brands during Jan-May’21 over Jan-May’20 with Pfizer leading the list.

On Digital medium, the Vitamins/Tonics/Health Supplements category was on top with 24% of the sector’s ad insertions. The top 10 categories had 96% of sector ad insertions and the top ten advertisers accounted for 57% share of ad insertions during Jan-May’21 with Thermo Fisher Scientific India at top of the list.

Furthermore, during Jan-May’21, the Programmatic transaction method topped with a 45% share of the sector’s ad insertions on Digital followed by the Ad Network method in second place with 34% share.

